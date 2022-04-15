AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence doesn’t think that the organization is necessarily “starting over” after a troublesome 2021 season but feels that there is an “energy and morale boost” around the team.

“I wouldn’t say starting over,” Lawrence said, via ProFootballTalk. “In some ways, yeah. I wouldn’t say everyone, but most of the coaches are new, still have a couple that carried over. But I would say just from an energy and morale boost, it does feel like starting over in a good way. There’s a lot of positivity in the locker room, the building, a lot of energy which has been great.”

Lawrence added that he wants to learn from last season instead of dwelling on things that went wrong.

“But I’ll say, I think it’s important to just kind of learn from last year and always not necessarily think about that all the time — you don’t want to think about the bad things. But you want to use what you learned and not make the same mistakes, especially as individuals, as players. Things that went right, went wrong, we all have things we can get better at. For me, I learned so much I wouldn’t say it’s like starting over because I’m thankful for those things I learned. I don’t want to start over. I want to keep those in my back pocket. So, stuff like that, I think it’s a good way to look at it and I think guys are doing that.”

Texans

Texans QB Davis Mills is excited that the organization re-signed WR Brandin Cooks and thinks the receiver provides strong leadership to WRs Nico Collins and Brevin Jordan.

“It’s huge that we signed him back,” Mills said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’m extremely excited to continue working with him. He has a ton of talent and makes it really hard on defenses to game plan to go out there to stop him, so that’s the biggest thing first. He’s also a great leader for our team and for the younger guys in that room who are going to be catching passes, for Nico [Collins], for Brevin [Jordan]. Just setting the example of how they work and that’s something that Nico and Brevin have fed on and looked at him to realize how a pro prepares and handles themselves week in and week out to continue to perform as the season goes on. I think those guys have taken that in last year and have really taken the next step going into this year.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel gave updates on CB Caleb Farley, noting that the young cornerback is “changing his body” and his workouts in order to meet the team’s expectations.

“He looks like he has been rehabbing hard and doing what he has been asked to do,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. “I like his consistency. He looks good, and he certainly looks stronger when I see him in the training room.”