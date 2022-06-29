AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- Michael DiRocco of ESPN points out WR Laviska Shenault is appearing to have a bounce-back offseason program after struggling last season and proved to be “sure-handed” at OTAs.
- DiRocco also mentions Shenault has been getting time as a return specialist.
Texans
- The Houston Texans are promoting James Liipfert to assistant director of player personnel and college scouting, Ronnie McGill to director of pro scouting, D.J. Debick to assistant director of pro scouting, and are hiring R.J. Goodwin and Nate Leopold as personnel assistants. (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
Titans G Nate Davis is heading into his fourth NFL season and has come a long way after being drafted by the team in the third round out of Charlotte.
“I was actually thinking about that last night,” Davis said, via Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. “It’s night and day. I was kind of wide-eyed (as a rookie), just trying to figure out my role, and figure out the city. There was a lot going on. But now it’s more comfortable. I understand what I need to do for this team. I understand where I need to me, how to conduct myself off the field as well as on the field. So, I would say a big difference.”
“I was always a perfectionist, that’s going back to when I started playing football when I was seven years old,” Davis added. “I am probably my worst critic. Being able to hone in on those little details (moving forward), should help me out a lot.”
Davis also reflected on testing positive for COVID-19 twice in 2021, which he said impacted him physically and mentally.
“Getting it twice, it affects you,” Davis said. “Your conditioning, your strength, and even a little bit of your confidence. I have put a lot of emphasis on my diet, just researching things, and it’s starting to pay off. I was able to keep my weight, while also adding muscle. I am excited. I feel great. My job is to be the best teammate, and best player possible for this team.”
Titans OL coach Keith Carter said that Davis just needs to continue working on being consistent.
“Like everything in professional football, executing at a high level on a consistent basis (is key),” Carter said of Davis. “He’s done that. I think he improved as the year went on last year. We can come up with a million excuses, but he missed camp because of injuries and everything else it took him a minute to get in his groove from a protection standpoint and I think he did, and I am hoping he can build from that. He works really hard to figure out how to get the most out of his body … and I think he (looks) big, strong, and all of those things, and in condition.”
