AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Liam Coen has been impressed by third-round OL Wyatt Milum and seventh-round OL Jonah Monheim so far in their offseason program.

“I think they’ve both done a nice job,” Coen said, via the team’s YouTube. “Sometimes, when you don’t notice OL as much, it’s typically because they’re doing a good job.”

Coen said Milum has shown his “length” at the guard position.

“Specifically with Wyatt, I think you see some of the length, the size show up especially inside at guard, playing a position a little bit foreign to him based on last year’s production,” Coen said. “Typically, when you don’t notice those guys up front, it’s a good thing.”

Coen is trying to mix their offensive line around this offseason to get players time with both first- and second-team units.

“It’s rep-to-rep, honestly,” Coen said. “It’s rack-to-rack is really kind of what we talk about. Getting guys in with the ones in the first rack and then slide them in with the twos with the next rack, and try to give guys opportunities, knowing they’re not truly getting judged and graded on the competition right now.”

Texans

The Texans still have multiple spots along the offensive line that have yet to be solidified, with the lone returning starter, OL Tytus Howard , appearing to have secured right guard, Mike Jones of the NY Times wrote.

, appearing to have secured right guard, of the NY Times wrote. Another position battle is at right tackle, where rookie OT Aireontae Ersery and OT Blake Fisher have both split reps. At left tackle, Ersery and OT Cam Robinson have been competing for the starting role.

and OT have both split reps. At left tackle, Ersery and OT have been competing for the starting role. Left guard and center have seen a number of players rotating, with G Laken Tomlinson appearing to have the inside track to start at guard.

Titans

New Titans ST coordinator John Fassel will be starting anew, but he is also inheriting a fresh group with a lot of turnover from the previous unit.

“It’s a fresh start for me, it’s a fresh start for them,” Fassel said, via TitansWire.com. “Whatever happened in the past, good or bad, doesn’t matter. I’m excited about what is to become.”