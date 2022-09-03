AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Malik Willis

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is excited about his growing relationship with HC Doug Pederson and the rest of the team’s coaching staff.

“It’s been great,” He said, via Jags Wire. “We’ve had a couple of weeks, all the meetings leading up to the games and discussing the call sheet, the plan, third down, red zone, and all that and us being able to communicate. I think he does a great job, then to hear him on game day, how he approaches things, and to have him calling the plays, it’s been good. It’s gone really well. He and Press have done a good job at really putting their minds together for everything, and all the other coaches, too. We’ve got so much experience, so many smart coaches, it’s been cool to see it all come together.”

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio spoke to reporters about the team’s decision to deal DT Ross Blacklock to the Vikings ahead of the season.

“That was a tough decision,” Caserio said, via TexansWire.com. “Ross was a good player for the organization for a number of years, local kid, has a lot of good athletic traits and attributes.”

“We had pretty good competition at the defensive tackle position, so we ended up keeping I think it was five, including (Kurt) Hinish, (Michael) Dwumfour, Book (Thomas Booker), and then Maliek (Collins) and Roy (Lopez),” Caserio added. “In the end, we just felt that it was the best decision for the team, and there was an opportunity for him in Minnesota. They had expressed an interest, so we thought that it made sense for us to give him that opportunity. Certainly wish him well, and hopefully, he has success. I think Minnesota is putting together a good program with Coach (Kevin) O’Connell and [general manager] Kwesi (Adofo-Mensah), what they’re doing kind of collectively as a team.”

Titans

Titans rookie QB Malik Willis said his job and focus haven’t changed. He’s doing everything he can to continue to develop behind QB Ryan Tannehill and put himself in the best position to succeed moving forward.

“The thought process hasn’t changed,” Willis said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “It’s about going in and trying to work every day, still being that sponge, learning from Ryan and Logan, and understanding: The job isn’t finished. It’s just beginning.”

Titans GM Jon Robinson was complimentary of Willis’s development and believes that he’s on the right track.

“He really improved,” Robinson said. “He certainly made some impressive plays in the preseason in the games, even at practice. The ball came out of his hand a little quicker. Throwing with a little better anticipation, deciphering working through coverages. We just thought he was on the right track. He still has a long way to go, but certainly trending in the right direction.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel isn’t going to coddle Willis and plans on developing him just as he would any backup quarterback.

“It will be how it would be with any backup quarterback,” Vrabel said. “He is still preparing like he’s going to be the starter, so is Logan (Woodside). He’ll get some reps throughout the course of the day, but the majority of his work and every backup quarterback that I’ve been associated with, that’s where their work is.”

Willis plans to continue pushing forward even though it’s unlikely that he sees a ton of meaningful game action with Tannehill entrenched as the starter this year.

“It’s about going out there and earning your keep,” Willis said, “and earning your spot every day. There’s no way for me to look at it like: “OK, I don’t feel like I am going to be playing now because the preseason is over with, so I don’t have to go as hard in practice, or I don’t have to try and keep trying to progress,'” Willis said. “I have to truly continue that mindset of trying to get better every day and soaking up any information I can on and off the field, soaking up any interactions with my teammates, that may help me in the future, and understanding what comes with it.”