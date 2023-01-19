AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Ran Carthon

Jaguars

Texans

Texans CB Tavierre Thomas said the team didn’t think for a second to intentionally lose their final game against the Colts.

“We were trying to get a win,” Thomas said, via Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston. “We were out there trying to get a win, no matter what. We go out there and a lot of people are saying stuff about tanking and all that. Not the players, for sure, not the coaches. We were out there trying to win.”

Thomas hopes to remain in Houston next year. He’s currently a free agent that is coming off of a two-year deal.

“Oh yeah, I expect to talk to them or whatever,” Thomas said. “Now, I just take some time with my family. Whatever happens, happens. I know I gave it my all. Hopefully, I get a big contract one day. I would love to be back, but it’s a business. I got to go out there and do what I have to do for my family. I just want to win, help us win. No matter where I am, wherever I go, they’re going to get a hard-working dude who’s going to go full-speed for that team.”

Titans

49ers GM John Lynch knew that when he hired now Titans GM Ran Carthon as San Francisco’s director of pro personnel that he could develop into a future general manager.

“When you are looking for someone in that role, first and foremost, you are not trying to get a future GM – you are trying to get a really good evaluator of talent in our league,” Lynch said, via the team’s website. “When I hired Ran, that’s what we were looking for, and he has been that, and he has that skill. It’s just that in the process we discovered there’s a lot more to Ran. And, that’s why he worked his way up through our organization and that’s why he has earned this opportunity right now.” Lynch believes the Titans made a great decision hiring Carthon and also feels strongly that he and Titans HC Mike Vrabel will make a great partnership. “I’m thrilled for Ran – he’s earned it,” Lynch said. “I can’t say enough good things about Ran. Last year I heard from a lot of people that he interviewed with, how well he did. He is very qualified, and I think he’ll be a great partner to Vrabes. I know Vrabes well, and that’s such an important relationship – the head coach/GM one. Having each other’s back and having the respect of each other is so critical because you are leading that organization together…I think it’s a great fit with (Ran and Mike), because the first part of any relationship is there is a mutual respect, and I know they’ll have that. And I think the loyalty – they are both very loyal people and I think they’ll have each other’s back. And that’s the thing – you’re going to have your hits and you’re going to have your misses but if you stay with it through all of those you have a chance and I believe strongly knowing the two of them that they will be a really good fit. I am really confident that (the Titans) made a really good decision.” Lynch dove into what makes Carthon such a qualified candidate. “Ran makes really meaningful relationships,” Lynch said. “He’s just an easy person to talk to, and he has an ease to him. He was very close to a lot of our players, and close with a lot of our staff. He’s a guy that everybody respects, and he has great wisdom. Look at his background, and being around the game because of his father,” Lynch said. “He’s been around it and he played himself at Florida, at a high level. He’s been around great athletes and then goes to Indy – he was around some special people there – Hall of Fame players, a Hall of Fame GM in Bill Polian, coach Tony Dungy, and I know how impactful he can be in his philosophies. He gets into our business because as people were around him, they realized this guy would be a great scout. He worked in Atlanta, went to the Rams and was part of building something there and then we were fortunate enough to have him. He has a really good background that has him equipped and ready for this. His background is special, but he just has tremendous people skills – you enjoy being around him. He makes an organization better because of his attributes.”