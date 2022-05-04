AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill

Jaguars
Jaguars LT Cam Robinson has been pleased with the organization this offseason after adding HC Doug Pederson and is eager to see QB Trevor Lawrence‘s development.
“I love what we were able to do this offseason, what we were able to bring in,” Robinson said, via John Oehser of the team’s official site. “Us bringing in Doug and of course, [second-year quarterback] Trevor [Lawrence] is awesome. I’m looking forward to Trevor taking the next step. I’m looking forward to us starting to build something special.”
Robinson had high praise of OL coach Phil Rauscher.
“I love Phil,” Robinson said. “Phil just feels like one of the guys. When he’s in the room, he feels like one of us. He does a lot of great new techniques he’s showing us, things I haven’t worked in a while.”
- The Jaguars are signing undrafted DBs Joshua Flowers and Eugene Ford. (Jordan Schultz)
Texans
Texans GM Nick Caserio wasn’t ready to fluff up what will be a critical draft class as Houston moves into the next phase of its rebuild, even though they’re adding a number of highly-rated players. Instead, he preached patience when judging first-round CB Derek Stingley, first-round G Kenyon Green, second-round WR John Metchie and third-round LB Christian Harris, among others.
“This is just me philosophically, but whatever you get from a player in Year 1 is a bonus,” he said via NFL Media’s Jim Trotter. “It’s not until that player has a full cycle in your building — draft a player, comes in your building, rookie minicamp, goes through spring OTAs, goes through training camp, goes through the season, goes through the offseason, goes through training camp — that you hope to know what you have in that player, if not maybe a little bit sooner.”
Caserio also says the Texans are up front with where they are as a team when interviewing prospects, particularly ones coming from successful programs with a winning culture that Houston is trying to create.
“Look, this is going to be hard. It’s not going to be easy,” Caserio said. “…Some of these players are going to lose more games in one season than their whole (college) career. It’s the reality of the NFL. We can’t change that. Are you going to be able to get up? Are you going to be able to deal with it? Whatever happens on Sunday, can you come in the next day and turn the page and get ready for the next week and have enough competitive stamina, mental stamina, mental toughness, to be able to move forward. That’s what it’s going to take to have a good team over the course of however many weeks it is.”
“I think they’re going to be motivated to say, ‘Alright, what the hell do we have to do to figure it out to make it better?'” Caserio added. “That’s the kind of attitude and the type of approach that you want to have. That’s what their job is. That’s what our job is. It’s to fix problems. It’s to not bitch and moan if things don’t go the way we want it to, and to come up with solutions. That’s the truth.”
Titans
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill admitted that his mental health took an impact after throwing three interceptions in the team’s AFC Championship loss to the Bengals.
“It’s a scar, it’s a deep scar,” Tannehill said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “It was a lot of sleepless nights. Every time I closed my eyes, I was re-watching the game in my head. I didn’t get a whole lot of sleep for weeks and weeks after the game. I was in a dark place, and it took me a while, and a lot of work to get out of it. It wasn’t something that went away easily, and it’s still a scar I’ll carry with me throughout the rest of my life.”
Tannehill mentioned that he began going to therapy in response to his mental health taking a downturn.
“Therapy, talking to people, time (all helped),” Tannehill said. “It was tough. It was not a situation you want to be in. You prepare so long and so hard to put yourself in a position to go chase your dreams, and to go out and play beneath the standard that I have for myself, it stung, it hurt. Like I said, a lot of sleepless nights, a lot of reflecting, re-watching the game over and over again in my head. It took a lot of work to get through it. It wasn’t a day, it wasn’t a week, it was weeks and weeks and weeks to get through it.”
Tannehill added that he was upset to see A.J. Brown get traded to the Eagles.
“That one hurt,” Tannehill said. “Professionally it hurt, a top target, heck of a football player. He made big plays for us consistently over the last three years. Personally, it hurt – A.J. is a good friend. … Not being able to see him on a daily basis is going to be different, and it is going to be hard. I am happy to see him get what he wanted, but at the end of the day, it hurts.”
Tannehill confirmed that he’s been training on his own away from the organization’s voluntary program.
“Just because I was home doesn’t mean I was relaxing,” Tannehill said. “I’m working, I’m throwing, I’m running. I’m getting myself physically and mentally ready to go.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!