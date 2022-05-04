AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill

“I think they’re going to be motivated to say, ‘Alright, what the hell do we have to do to figure it out to make it better?'” Caserio added. “That’s the kind of attitude and the type of approach that you want to have. That’s what their job is. That’s what our job is. It’s to fix problems. It’s to not bitch and moan if things don’t go the way we want it to, and to come up with solutions. That’s the truth.”

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill admitted that his mental health took an impact after throwing three interceptions in the team’s AFC Championship loss to the Bengals.

“It’s a scar, it’s a deep scar,” Tannehill said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “It was a lot of sleepless nights. Every time I closed my eyes, I was re-watching the game in my head. I didn’t get a whole lot of sleep for weeks and weeks after the game. I was in a dark place, and it took me a while, and a lot of work to get out of it. It wasn’t something that went away easily, and it’s still a scar I’ll carry with me throughout the rest of my life.”

Tannehill mentioned that he began going to therapy in response to his mental health taking a downturn.

“Therapy, talking to people, time (all helped),” Tannehill said. “It was tough. It was not a situation you want to be in. You prepare so long and so hard to put yourself in a position to go chase your dreams, and to go out and play beneath the standard that I have for myself, it stung, it hurt. Like I said, a lot of sleepless nights, a lot of reflecting, re-watching the game over and over again in my head. It took a lot of work to get through it. It wasn’t a day, it wasn’t a week, it was weeks and weeks and weeks to get through it.”

Tannehill added that he was upset to see A.J. Brown get traded to the Eagles.

“That one hurt,” Tannehill said. “Professionally it hurt, a top target, heck of a football player. He made big plays for us consistently over the last three years. Personally, it hurt – A.J. is a good friend. … Not being able to see him on a daily basis is going to be different, and it is going to be hard. I am happy to see him get what he wanted, but at the end of the day, it hurts.”

Tannehill confirmed that he’s been training on his own away from the organization’s voluntary program.

“Just because I was home doesn’t mean I was relaxing,” Tannehill said. “I’m working, I’m throwing, I’m running. I’m getting myself physically and mentally ready to go.”