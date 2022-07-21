AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Treylon Burks

Jaguars

ESPN and Pro Football Focus listed Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence as one of their top second-year breakout candidates heading into the 2022 season.

They note Lawrence should have a much more stable coaching situation and hopefully a better pass-catching group, as Jacksonville was second in the NFL in drops last season with 37.

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne was also listed, as the former first-round pick had the bar set to the floor after missing his entire rookie season with a foot injury.

Texans

ESPN and Pro Football Focus listed Texans TE Brevin Jordan as one of their top second-year breakout candidates heading into the 2022 season.

In limited action, Jordan caught 20 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns. He's expected to have a bigger role this season and tight ends historically take a lot of time to develop.

A pro personnel director for an NFC team also identified Texans QB Davis Mills as a potential breakout candidate, per Heavy’s Matt Lombardo: “I think Davis Mills has a real chance to be something. He’s a really smart kid, with excellent anticipation, and maybe most importantly, he protects the football.”

Titans

Titans first-round WR Treylon Burks was in and out of practice during minicamp and it was later revealed that he was dealing with asthma.

According to Burks’ former head coach at Arkansas, Sam Pittman, the young receiver dealt with conditioning issues during his sophomore season as well.

“I’m assuming he didn’t go in there in great shape. It’s the same way when he was a sophomore,” Pittman told 3HL on 104.5 The Zone. “He wasn’t in good shape, he couldn’t last practice and all. And it’s not that he just quit, he just couldn’t do it anymore. He just was out of shape. I don’t know what hunting hogs does for your cardiovascular but evidently not a whole lot.”