AFC Notes: Jahdae Barron, Gardner Minshew, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos’ first-round CB Jahdae Barron said he’s been studying CB Patrick Surtain Jr. and acknowledged how Surtain has worked hard to be the level of cornerback he’s become

“What I’ve learned and what I watch from him, people think, yes, he has a God-gifted ability, but you can tell he works tremendously hard on his craft [and] on his details, from him being able to play in the slot and play man, to go outside and just being able to move around,” Barron said, via BroncosWire.

Barron reiterated how he wants to learn from Surtain’s work ethic.

“It’s not just his gift that he got from God, but he’s actually working on it. He’s actually dedicated to what he’s putting in. He knows if he puts in a lot the reward is bigger. It just showed this past season for him, and I know he’s going to continue to stack. I just want to learn from him. I want to be a part of the defense that he has and keep learning and keep growing. [I’ll] soak it all in and then I can master my craft, and we’ll go from there. I’ll be a big piece, and I know I’m going to be tremendous to that defense today.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs signed veteran QB Gardner Minshew as Patrick Mahomes‘ primary backup. Andy Reid is confident the two quarterbacks will forge a good relationship in 2025.

“Yeah, he (Gardner Minshew) sure has. He’s a good football player. I think it’ll be a good relationship between the two of them (Gardner Minshew and Patrick Mahomes),” Reid said, via ChiefsWire. “They both know of each other and respect each other. I think they look forward to working together. They can speak more on that when you have a chance to talk to them. Gardner’s a humble kid with a great personality, loves to play the game, and all of those are the same things that Pat (Patrick Mahomes) has, too, so it should be a good working relationship there.”

Raiders

Raiders draft pick Austin Mellott went from playing special teams to starting at quarterback and told reporters he would go back to special teams in order to make the roster in Las Vegas.

“My entire career at quarterback has been a do-it-all individual as well,” Mellott said, via Pro Football Talk. “I played special teams the entire first year, I played wide receiver, I played wildcat quarterback, I really did it all. And then eventually, those wildcat reps, they wanted me out there so much I became the starter. That’s what I’m going to be about when I get down to Las Vegas. Just be a do-it-all kind of guy, who’s going to perfect his craft, whatever is expected of me, do that and more. I’m excited to give everything I’ve got and go help the Raiders.”

“Very few teams were really interested in me, it seemed like,” Mellott added. “I was a different kind of prospect going into the NFL. I wasn’t a clear-cut quarterback. . . . To get drafted is an honor and a privilege. The work is not even close to being done. I’m excited to go there and prove that I can contribute.”