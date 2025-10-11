AFC Notes: Jahlani Tavai, Steve Wilks, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Jets DC Steve Wilks spoke about the poor tackling thus far: “That’s something I’ve taken ownership of. It’s something we emphasized and talked about this week.” (Rich Cimini)

He also talked about their struggling pass rush: "Everything is on me, trying to put guys in position to create 1-on-1s across the board…I gotta do a great job, from 95 (Williams) to 9 (McDonald), getting those guys in position where they can go execute because they're very talented guys that we know can perform at a high level." (Cimini)

Patriots LB Jahlani Tavai, who missed the first four games of the season, believes he has to earn his opportunity and isn’t taking a day of practice for granted.

“I got some guys in the room that are playing really well. And so it’s just great competition that I get to play against and internally,” Tavai said, via Boston Herald. “And then when I get an opportunity, I take full advantage. And so just I got to show up every day and practice well and show the coaches that they can trust me in any situation. And that’s the biggest thing for me right now.”

Patriots OLBs coach Mike Smith highly praised practice squad LB Bradyn Swinson, saying he is blossoming as a player: “He’s trimming up. He’s working, man. These last 3 weeks, I told him how proud I was of him. He’s had a really good 3 weeks. He’s really starting to grow up and blossom into a good football player.” (Mike Reiss)