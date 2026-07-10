AFC Notes: Jalen McLeod, Travis Hunter, Jeffery Simmons, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars LB Jalen McLeod enters the second year of his career after being a sixth-round pick in 2025. McLeod is eager to contribute to the team after missing his entire rookie season due to an ankle injury he suffered in training camp.

“The energy, you could feel it from the sideline,” McLeod said, via John Shipley of the team’s site. “You could feel the stadium rocking, everything. So, me adding on with my talents and adding on to the team – I’m ready.”

Despite being injured, McLeod learned how to be a professional, manage his schedule, and take care of his body.

“The main thing I learned was how to be a pro – how to make your own schedule, how to take care of your body, how to just follow footsteps of everybody that has been here for five-plus, six-plus years,” McLeod said. “That was the main thing I consumed.”

McLeod is looking to apply everything he learned from teammates like Foyesade Oluokun, Dennis Gardeck, Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.

“Just taking all the knowledge they’ve given me … they encourage me, too,” McLeod said. “They want to see me win or be successful, so they give me tips, and they also push me to my limit, too, just like the coaches.”

Jaguars

Jaguars DL Arik Armstead said WR/CB Travis Hunter is the most “pure athlete” that he’s ever been around and envisions him taking a big second-year leap.

“Things will slow for him, just like they do for all of us,” Armstead said, via PFT. “He’ll be going into his second year being in the same system, around the same coaches, and knowing what is asked of him. We know how challenging that can be as a rookie just mastering one side of the ball, so I think in Year 2 he’s going to take a huge step and help our team in a lot of different ways.”

Titans

New Titans HC Robert Saleh uses a defensive line rotation that will use numerous players to keep everyone fresh. Even though DT Jeffery Simmons has typically played around 80 percent of defensive snaps, Saleh would rather that number go down so Simmons could be at his absolute best on the snaps he is on the field.

“The whole point of the rotation is to make sure that Jeffrey Simmons is ready for that one-on-one when we need it,” Saleh said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “Third down, two minute, make sure he’s fresh, ready to roll and ready to exert every last fiber in his body and winning that one-on-one. So that’s really the purpose behind it.”

“If he’s able to go to 50 plays out of 60, he’s not doing it right.”

Like most players, Simmons wants to show Saleh that he can handle a heavier workload than most because of his preparation.

“I want to have that mindset of, ‘Nah, coach, I could go for more,’ or whatever it may be,” Simmons said. “With the way I train, the way I try to get my body ready, I want to show him that maybe I could go six plays instead of the four that they’re talking about.”