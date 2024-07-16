AFC Notes: Jalen Pitre, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

When appearing on The GM Shuffle with Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe, Colts GM Chris Ballard said Anthony Richardson is “full-go” and recovered from his shoulder injury.

“He’ll be full-go,” Ballard said. “He was full-go all the way up until the last day of OTAs, and we had two heavy throwing sessions the two days before, and so we backed off a little on the last day.”

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Press Taylor said WR Parker Washington has a better understanding of the system going into the second year of his career.

“[He’s] not worried every time he breaks the huddle about what I’m doing, where is my stance, how does this route change?” Taylor said, via Michael Dirocco of ESPN. “He’s heard it a hundred times. So we give a playcall, we give a route, we move him around. He knows the expectations of that particular player in that particular concept and so now you just see the skill set start to come out.”

Texans

Texans S Jalen Pitre was voted as a captain last season and started all 15 games he appeared in. Heading into the 2024 season, Pitre is looking to improve mentally and increase his role as a leader for others in the locker room.

“Calmness, I think that’s the next step for me,” Pitre said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “Just being calm and understanding what the coaches want from me. After that, just making plays on the ball. That is the biggest thing I am looking forward to and more wins for the Texans. That is the biggest goal.”

“The most important thing is just making sure I show up for the people who believe in me. I think that starts with my teammates, my coaches, my parents, and making sure I’m delivering for them. So, that’s really all I’m focused on. Keeping the main thing the main thing and sticking to my process.”