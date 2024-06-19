AFC Notes: Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Rodgers, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey refused to compare new DC Anthony Weaver and former DC Vic Fangio but thinks Weaver will be able to maximize his players.

“I’m not going to compare them,” Ramsey said, via FanNation. “I’m not going to sit here and do that. Y’all can do that on your own, but I think (Weaver is) a great coach. I think he’s a good hire. I think he’ll put guys in position to do really good things and show their whole skill sets. That’s fun … it makes the game fun.”

Ramsey doesn’t think his knee injury held him back last season after being elected to the Pro Bowl.

“I mean if I didn’t feel good, I wouldn’t have played last year,” Ramsey said. “I mean I played and I was a Pro Bowler, so I did pretty well.”

Ramsey is just focused on learning Weaver’s defense this offseason.

“Just the basics, same old same old,” Ramsey said. “This is Year 9 for me, I know what it takes to be successful. We’ve got a new defense, just focusing on making sure I know the new defense and know all the positions in the defense. That’s it.”

Dolphins S Marcus Maye‘s one-year, $1.377.5 million deal includes a $167,600 signing bonus, a salary of $1.21 million and $567,500 total guaranteed, per Aaron Wilson.

Jets

Jets WR coach Shawn Jefferson is pushing his receivers to feel a sense of urgency, as many of them will never play with a QB as talented as Aaron Rodgers ever again.

“I’m just having a chat with my guys in the classroom,” Jefferson said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, “like, ‘Hey, you can play in this league for 10-12 years and not play with a quarterback like [Rodgers]. Let’s take advantage of him while he’s here. This quarterback can literally make your career.'”

Jets DE Takkarist McKinley‘s one-year deal is worth $1.125 million and carries a $985,000 cap figure under the veteran salary benefit, per Aaron Wilson.

Patriots

The Patriots added third-round OT Caedan Wallace in the draft who started 13 games at RT for Penn State in his final season. Wallace is expected to play LT in the NFL and he elaborated on switching sides.

“Honestly, just little things,” Wallace said, via Sean T. McGuire of NESN.com. “I don’t find it all too hard to switch over. I guess flipping things in my mind — hand placement, certain kicks, angles, things like that.”