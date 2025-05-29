AFC Notes: Jalen Ramsey, Mike McDaniel, Will Campbell, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel refused to answer questions about CB Jalen Ramsey‘s status with the team, indicating that he’s all but moved on from the situation.

“I’m really worried about the team, the players that will be out on the field today and that’s about as much breath as I want to speak into it,” McDaniel said, via Dolphins Wire. “It is quite honestly, irresponsible for me to put down some of the thoughts and focus on the players that we’re working now to build a performance for the season and concern myself with that. That’s where I should be, I think.”

After initially reporting that the relationship between the Dolphins and Ramsey broke down because Miami asked the veteran to take a pay cut, Outkick’s Armando Salguero says he was instead told the relationship between Ramsey and McDaniel had deteriorated to the point Ramsey wanted out.

Salguero cites a source familiar with the dynamics who told him:“It’s strictly about [Ramsey] and Mike not having a respectful relationship…There won’t be any Jalen going back to Miami.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said DE Will McDonald gained about 15 pounds. (Zack Rosenblatt)

said DE gained about 15 pounds. (Zack Rosenblatt) Jets WR Garrett Wilson believes QB Justin Fields is in store for a great season this year: “I know exactly what he can do. Now the world’s gotta see it.” (Rosenblatt)

Patriots

The Patriots used a top-five pick on OT Will Campbell to be the anchor of their offensive line for the long term. New England veteran OT Morgan Moses has been impressed with Campbell’s attention to detail on the smaller things during their first time together.

“He’s eager to learn,” Moses said, via New England Sports Fellow. “He asks questions. Every day, he’s like, ‘Bro, can we get some sets?’…His locker’s right beside mine, so we get to talk about football all day. And obviously, he’s a stud, man. He’s played great football in college. Now, he’s just trying to figure it out, where every week you’re going against somebody that has a guy. Not trying to change stuff but just fine-tuning the things he’s learned in college and taking it to the NFL.”