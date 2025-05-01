AFC Notes: Jalen Ramsey, Stefon Diggs, Keon Coleman, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
- Bills HC Sean McDermott on CB Christian Benford‘s contract extension: “He’s come in, he’s kept his head down, he’s worked, he’s learned, he’s developed. He has shown the traits that we look for in a corner.” (Ryan O’Halloran)
- McDermott on DE Joey Bosa: “This is a place people have experienced the best version of themselves, so we’re excited for him. The key is going to be the durability piece. How can he stay healthy and how can we keep him healthy?” (O’Halloran)
- McDermott says being “proactive” on banning the tush push is best going forward: “We’re going to always act in a way that’s best for the health and safety of the players.” (Mike Garafolo)
- Bills GM Brandon Beane on WR Keon Coleman: “We have all the confidence that Keon (Coleman) gets it, and want to remind everyone that he’s only 21 years old. Playing receiver is hard. I’m not sitting here today concerned about where Keon Coleman is at. He knows what’s expected of him.” (Sal Capaccio)
- Beane said LB Matt Milano could still wind up with the Bills beyond 2025 despite his contract restructure and is hoping Milano can have a great year heading into the last year of his contract. (Capaccio)
Dolphins
- Regarding Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey‘s potential trade, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network points out the two sides are still expected to separate, and a move could happen in May or June when Miami gets more salary cap relief by parting ways with him.
- Wolfe expects the Dolphins to look “heavily” into the free agent and trade markets at cornerback when they move on from Ramsey.
- Wolfe has heard free agent CB Rasul Douglas is someone Miami has looked into, and they want to add “at least two” veterans at the position.
- Per SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Dolphins were very high on Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen before he went to the Cardinals.
Patriots
- Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on trading QB Joe Milton III: “Well, we felt like that his reps were going to be decreased as we worked through the offseason. And we felt like just like every other decision, we’re going to try to do what’s best for the team, and that’s the decision that we ultimately made. And so, excited to move forward with Drake and Josh, and that’s going to be a tough one for me to continue to say over and over, Drake and Josh.” (Doug Kyed)
- New Patriots WR Stefon Diggs: “I’ve always been productive as a receiver… My resume speaks for itself.” (Mark Daniels)
- Diggs continued: “If you’re doing the math right, I’m going to be productive.” (Daniels)
- On playing with QB Drake Maye, Diggs said he’s excited and he likes the fire Maye played with when he saw the young signal caller last year. (Daniels)
- Diggs touched on his recovery from a torn ACL: “I’m ahead of schedule. I’m trying to stay ahead of schedule.” (Daniels)
- He also talked about being an intense competitor: “When I was younger, you’d get in trouble a little bit being so competitive… Now, at this point, the madder I get, the more focused I get.” (Daniels)
- Patriots CB/PR Marcus Jones said he would be open to playing offense but is focused on learning HC Mike Vrabel‘s defense: “If it happens, it happens.” (Mark Daniels)
- Vrabel called LB Christian Elliss “a young, ascending player. We’re excited to have him.” (Mark Daniels)
- Vrabel said OL Cole Strange will compete at center and try to build off what he did at the end of last season. (Daniels)
- Patriots OLB K’Lavon Chaisson‘s one-year, $3 million deal includes a $1 million signing bonus, and $500,000 of his $1.4 million base salary is guaranteed. He can earn up to $510,000 in per-game roster bonuses, a workout bonus of $90,000, and up to $2 million in incentives, per Mike Reiss.
- Patriots LB Jack Gibbens‘ one-year, $1.3 million deal includes a $75,000 signing bonus and a base salary of $1.1 million. He can earn up to $85,000 in per-game roster bonuses, a workout bonus of $40,000, and $100,000 through incentives, per Reiss.
- The Patriots signed C Garrett Bradbury to a two-year, $9.5 million contract, with $3.8 million fully guaranteed, including a $2.4 million signing bonus. (OTC)
- Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots signed LB Christian Elliss to a two-year, $13.5 million deal with a $2.5 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $3 million and $6.75 million.
- The 2025 base salary is guaranteed, while $2.25 million of the 2026 base salary is guaranteed. Elliss can also earn up to $629k annually in per-game roster bonuses. (Reiss)
- The Patriots signed WR Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $63.5 million contract with $16.6 million guaranteed, including a $12 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $2.9 million, $20.6 million, and $20.6 million. (Over The Cap)
- Diggs can also earn up to $6.8 million over three years in per-game roster bonuses, and the contract has up to $5.5 million in incentives. (Over The Cap)
- The Patriots made a big addition of veteran WR Stefon Diggs, who is coming off of a torn ACL. Drake Maye said Diggs is looking great with his recovery: “It’s pretty cool, hopefully, now this season throwing to him. He’s coming back obviously from injury; it looks like he’s doing great. He’s been around.” (Mike Reiss)
