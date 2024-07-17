AFC Notes: Jamal Adams, Laremy Tunsil, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

With the departure of WR Calvin Ridley in free agency, the Jaguars are counting on first-round WR Brian Thomas Jr. to produce from the jump. Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence outlined what he’s liked about Thomas both physically and mentally.

“I think that’s the one thing I’m most impressed with is he’s picking up the offense super fast. He’s a quiet guy, so we’re still getting him to ask questions and stuff. But he doesn’t ask any questions, he always knows what to do,” Lawrence said, via Zach Goodall of the Jaguars Wire.

“I’ve been impressed. It’s tough for a rookie. I was there obviously at one point and I was swimming a little bit, and to see him come out here and pick everything up and really not skip a beat has been impressive. The more comfortable he gets in the system and knows what to do, he’s just going to get better and better.”

Texans

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN ranks Texans LT Laremy Tunsil at spot No.3 on his list of offensive tackles, with one NFL executive saying his playoff game against Browns DE Myles Garrett helped him stand out among other tackles.

“A little selective with his effort, but his playoff game against Myles Garrett is all you need to watch,” an NFL executive said. “Makes the game look easy.”

Titans

Veteran S Jamal Adams signed with the Titans recently for the league minimum after playing 10 games over the last two seasons. Adams is looking to prove he’s still capable of playing at the high-level everyone is so accustomed to.

“I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder for a long, long time,” Adams said, via the team’s YouTube. “For me, it’s moreso I’m not trying to prove anyone wrong, I’m moreso trying to prove myself right. I’m trying to get back out there to prove myself, that I’m still that guy and I still can play. Whether anyone believes in me or not, as long as I believe in myself that’s what matters.”