AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase has shed the crutches and has a chance to practice and play this week ahead of Cincinnati’s Week 12 game against the Titans.

has shed the crutches and has a chance to practice and play this week ahead of Cincinnati’s Week 12 game against the Titans. On Monday, Bengals HC Zac Taylor said they’ll start working Chase back into practice this week but wouldn’t make any commitments to him playing as it depends on how he responds. (Kelsey Conway)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on DC Joe Woods ‘ current situation with the team: “My focus is on us getting better, playing good offense, defense, and special teams. That’s where my focus is.” (Tony Grossi)

on DC ‘ current situation with the team: “My focus is on us getting better, playing good offense, defense, and special teams. That’s where my focus is.” (Tony Grossi) Stefanski added that OL Hjalte Froholdt will remain at center with C Ethan Pocic out for “weeks” with a knee injury. (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

During Sunday’s win over the Panthers, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was sacked and rolled into LT Ronnie Stanley‘s ankle.

After the game, Jackson took the blame for Stanley’s injury.

“It was me who hurt him,” Jackson said, via ESPN.com. “So, I’m a little pissed off about that.”

Jackson added that Stanley felt “pretty good” when he checked on him after the game.

“I went in the locker room after the game, and I checked on him, but he said he’s pretty good,” Jackson said. “He told me just don’t fall into him.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh was optimistic about RB Gus Edwards (hamstring) playing this week but knew on Friday that it was not going to happen. (Jamison Hensley)

was optimistic about RB (hamstring) playing this week but knew on Friday that it was not going to happen. (Jamison Hensley) Harbaugh added both Stanley and first-round S Kyle Hamilton (knee) are trending in the right direction, adding Hamilton’s knee is stable and Stanley still has to undergo an MRI. (Hensley)

(knee) are trending in the right direction, adding Hamilton’s knee is stable and Stanley still has to undergo an MRI. (Hensley) Jackson praised the strong performance by WR Demarcus Robinson on Sunday: “He played lights out. We’ve known what he’s capable of though; we just have to keep feeding him the ball.” (Hensley)

Steelers

Steelers first-round QB Kenny Pickett told reporters he remains confident despite the team’s offensive struggles at times.

“Listen, I’m going to sling it until the end and my confidence level has not wavered,” Pickett said, via SteelersWire.com. “I’m extremely competitive. I hate to lose. Doesn’t feel good sitting up they’re after a loss, that’s for sure. We got to get things cleaned up and get back on track next week.”

The Steelers worked out P Brock Miller this week. (Aaron Wilson)

this week. (Aaron Wilson) Steelers S Damontae Kazee was fined $6,597 for unnecessary roughness in last week’s win against the Saints. (Tom Pelissero)