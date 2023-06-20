AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, J.K. Dobbins, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase spoke about being more creative with his route running on his way to breaking more franchise records, with QB Joe Burrow weighing in on the chemistry between the longtime teammates.

“I’m trying to be creative on routes because you already have the timing. That’s what I’m trying to do now. Be a lot more creative in my routes,” Chase said, via Bengals.com. “Now that I know the timing and how long I need to take. That’s what being creative is about. Not just being one-dimensional on a piece-of-paper route. You don’t want that.”

“You can’t beat a double team by running a route differently,” Chase noted. “The only way to beat a double team is with speed. Speed is the only way. Being quick and decisive with speed.” “We’ll talk about it every now and then. He does his thing and sometimes he’ll break it out,” Burrow says. “As long as we’re on the same page, he’s always where he’s supposed to be at the time he’s supposed to be there. I always tell him, as long as that’s happening, I don’t really care what you’re doing other than that. There are just little things here and there that, when you’ve been in the system for four years now, you can talk with some guys about that are very unique, minute details that maybe you haven’t been able to talk about in years past.”

Ravens

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins has sat out of mandatory minicamp as he works through a new contract with the team.

“The business side is very hard. It’s very different,” Dobbins said, via ESPN. “You saw with Lamar [Jackson], it’s never just roses and daisies. It can be hard at times and it’s business though.”

Dobbins added that he wants to play his whole career in Baltimore and loves the city.

“So, the thing I can say is — I would love to be a Baltimore Raven for the rest of my career,” Dobbins said. “I would love to because I love the city, I love the people. It feels like family here. It feels like my second home. And I hope that happens.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh expected Dobbins out at minicamp but will now have to look forward to having him at training camp instead.

“It just wasn’t in the cards apparently,” Harbaugh said. “[He will] just get ready for training camp.”

Ravens OC Todd Monken did his best to get Dobbins on the field.

“As I told him [Wednesday], ‘I’m excited. Give me something. Run a swing route. I don’t care. Just jog down the field. Do something,’” Monken said. “We’d love for him to be out here. Obviously, he’s not ready to go. But we’re excited, and I know he’ll be ready when he’s out there. But we certainly are better with him out there.”

Dobbins also explained that he should have been given the ball on the goal line against the Bengals and the team should never have put QB Tyler Huntley in that situation.

“He should have never been in that situation,” Dobbins said. “I don’t get a single carry. I didn’t get a single carry. He should never have been in that situation. I believe I would have put it in the end zone, again.”

Steelers

Steelers second-round CB Joey Porter Jr. has already found a mentor in veteran CB Patrick Peterson, who was a big help to the rookie through OTAs.

“He has been great,” Porter said via Teresa Varley of the team’s website. “He took me under his wing and showed me the ropes. I am glad to have him on my squad. Without him, I wouldn’t be able to learn so much about the game so fast like I am right now.”

Peterson said hopes to help be a mentor for their younger players: “I just want to continue helping in as many ways as I can because he has all the intangibles to be better than me. I know most greats, or most guys, won’t say that, but that’s just the type of guy I am. I want to pass on the game and leave it in good hands,” via Amanda Godsey.