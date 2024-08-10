AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Fields, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

New Bengals OC Dan Pitcher will have the opportunity to tweak a couple of things as Cincinnati’s offense naturally involves, and some of that could include featuring WR Ja’Marr Chase more in the slot with the departure of longtime slot WR Tyler Boyd. The hangup is Chase hasn’t been practicing as he seeks a new contract, but Pitcher doesn’t sound concerned about getting him up to speed for the season.

“I would say we’re still doing a good job of really conceptually practicing all the things that we planned to practice from a scheme standpoint,” Pitcher said via the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. “Then I think you just, when you do have Ja’Marr available to you, you just may amend things, formation and motion-wise to get him into some of the spots that are the primary reasons and these concepts that we’ve been working on.

“Again, we haven’t revolutionized our offense. We’ve added some wrinkles and we’re working on those right now. At the end of the day, it’s all gonna be about putting our guys in a position to have success. Ja’Marr is front and center in that. He’ll get the work once we get him and we’ll move on from there.”

Browns

According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns worked out the following players: LB Anthony Hines III , DE Nathan Latu , LB Trey Kiser , DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji, and LB K.J. Cloyd .

, DE , LB , DE and LB . Cleveland RB D’Onta Foreman is back at practice Thursday after suffering a scary neck injury earlier in camp. (Scott Petrak)

is back at practice Thursday after suffering a scary neck injury earlier in camp. (Scott Petrak) According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns worked out LS Matt Overton and LS Antonio Ortiz before signing LS Rex Sunahara.

Steelers

Steelers QB Justin Fields said he feels as confident as ever with the extra reps he’s gotten in camp and he feels the best he’s felt as this point in the season.

“For sure, I think so,” Fields said, via PFT. “You know, I think I’m really comfortable within the offense just because we have so many reps. I don’t think I’ve practiced these many times on consistent days in a row. Although it’s hard, it’s good work.”

Steelers QB Russell Wilson has been helping coach up Fields as he’s been sidelined with an injury.

“He’s always throwing in new ideas,” Fields said. “Of course, when he is going through drops and throwing, I’m always trying to pick up tips and asking him why he does certain football with certain routes.”

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says in a mailbag there is “no competition” between Fields and Wilson, and Fields will be the backup to start the season. Dulac adds that Pittsburgh’s hope is that Wilson plays well and then signs a new deal after the 2024 season.

Regarding a potential trade for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk , Dulac writes it seems like San Francisco needs to drop their asking price if a deal is going to happen.

, Dulac writes it seems like San Francisco needs to drop their asking price if a deal is going to happen. “The Steelers are waiting to hear from the 49ers if a deal for Brandon Aiyuk is going to happen. Several factors could be involved, and one of them is the 49ers would like a WR to replace Aiyuk. But the Steelers are not using any of their players as part of the trade.” (Gerry Dulac)