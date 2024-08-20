AFC Notes: Ja’Marr Chase, Russell Wilson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor wouldn’t say whether WR Ja’Marr Chase ‘s absence was excused and he mentioned he’s said all he has to say about the issue. (Ben Baby)

wouldn’t say whether WR ‘s absence was excused and he mentioned he’s said all he has to say about the issue. (Ben Baby) Per Kelsey Conway, Cincinnati DB Daxton Hill is taking starting reps with the Bengals and seems to be winning the battle for second starting CB.

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski says that TE Giovanni Ricci will miss a few weeks due to a knee injury. (Chris Easterling)

says that TE will miss a few weeks due to a knee injury. (Chris Easterling) Stefanski also mentioned that OT Hakeem Adeniji will be out for a while with a knee injury as well. (Scott Petrak)

Steelers

Steelers QB Russell Wilson isn’t concerned about the team starting slow out of the gates during the preseason.

“If our practices weren’t as good as they have been, you’d be a little bit more heightened and concerned,” Wilson said, via Steelers Wire. “I think the sense of urgency is always high. And if we scored three, four touchdowns, the sense of urgency still should be high. I think that’s where you can’t be tricked or fooled in the moment. You have to be able to understand it’s a long process, and it’s a process that you’ve got to enjoy.”

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren suffered a hamstring injury which will sideline him for a few weeks but he could be ready for the season opener, per Gerry Dulac.