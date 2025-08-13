AFC Notes: James Cook, Alexander Mattison, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott confirmed RB James Cook would practice on Tuesday, but wouldn’t declare the hold-in over. (Katherine Fitzgerald)

confirmed RB would practice on Tuesday, but wouldn’t declare the hold-in over. (Katherine Fitzgerald) Cook signed a four-year, $48 million extension with the team on Wednesday morning.

McDermott also mentioned they haven’t discussed whether first-round CB Maxwell Hairston will start the year on injured reserve, but didn’t rule it out. (Joe Buscaglia)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said RB Alexander Mattison ‘s neck injury isn’t expected to be career-ending. (Joe Schad)

said RB ‘s neck injury isn’t expected to be career-ending. (Joe Schad) McDaniel also mentioned CB Cam Smith is ready to return to practice. (Schad)

is ready to return to practice. (Schad) Miami TE Darren Waller isn’t practicing because McDaniel doesn’t want him getting right into joint practices after coming out of retirement. (Schad)

isn’t practicing because McDaniel doesn’t want him getting right into joint practices after coming out of retirement. (Schad) Per Barry Jackson, Dolphins OL Bayron Matos feels back to himself and wants to play again after being airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center following their first practice.

Patriots

Chad Graff of The Athletic gives his projection of the Patriots’ 53-man roster for 2025: