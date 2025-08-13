AFC Notes: James Cook, Alexander Mattison, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills
- Bills HC Sean McDermott confirmed RB James Cook would practice on Tuesday, but wouldn’t declare the hold-in over. (Katherine Fitzgerald)
- Cook signed a four-year, $48 million extension with the team on Wednesday morning.
- McDermott also mentioned they haven’t discussed whether first-round CB Maxwell Hairston will start the year on injured reserve, but didn’t rule it out. (Joe Buscaglia)
Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said RB Alexander Mattison‘s neck injury isn’t expected to be career-ending. (Joe Schad)
- McDaniel also mentioned CB Cam Smith is ready to return to practice. (Schad)
- Miami TE Darren Waller isn’t practicing because McDaniel doesn’t want him getting right into joint practices after coming out of retirement. (Schad)
- Per Barry Jackson, Dolphins OL Bayron Matos feels back to himself and wants to play again after being airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center following their first practice.
Patriots
Chad Graff of The Athletic gives his projection of the Patriots’ 53-man roster for 2025:
- Graff has New England keeping just Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs as their two quarterbacks and releasing Ben Wooldridge.
- Graff has the Patriots cutting RB JaMycal Hasty and keeping Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Antonio Gibson, and Terrell Jennings.
- At receiver, some notable cuts include Ja’Lynn Polk, Kendrick Bourne, and Efton Chism.
- With their offensive line, Graff has the Patriots releasing players like Layden Robinson, Sidy Sow, and Alec Lindstrom.
- At linebacker, Graff thinks New England will cut Marte Mapu and Monty Rice.
- Other notable defensive cuts include DL Anfernee Jennings, CB Tre Avery and S Dell Pettus.
