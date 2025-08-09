AFC Notes: James Cook, Justin Fields, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
Bills QB Josh Allen spoke about the importance of getting RB James Cook back on the field as soon as possible and is ready for his contract to get done.
“James is one of the best running backs in the league and we desperately want him out there with us,” Allen told reporters on Thursday, via Alex Bratsky of Bills Digest. “Hopefully something can get done. . . . It’s generational wealth. . . . It’s making sure he’s healthy. . . . He knows what he’s doing.”
Jets
Jets QB Justin Fields has struggled in training camp thus far, including throwing three interceptions in practice earlier this week. Fields thinks their early woes provide a good opportunity to improve.
“Some of it’s me, some of it’s dropping the ball,” Fields said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “It’s plain and simple things. Our guys are talented enough to get the job done. When we have the days we don’t want to have, it’s how we respond. Days like this — a day we didn’t want to have — it’s a great opportunity to see how we’re going to respond on Thursday [in the next practice].”
Fields is confident that more reps and time on the field will help their offense’s development.
“I think we at least need to see the field each and every game,” Fields said. “I think that would be good for our team, I think it would be good for Tanner [Engstrand, the offensive coordinator] and the end-game stuff, and it would be good for me. The guys on offense, I know some guys, they sit out the whole preseason. I don’t think that will be the case for us, just because it’s a new team, new offense and stuff like that. That’s how I feel about the situation.”
Aaron Glenn doesn’t have any concerns about their offense at this point in training camp.
“I don’t [have concern] because it’s early right now,” Glenn said. “I’m looking at Week 1, right? We have a long time until we get to that point and, with the type of men that we have, I know all our men are going to pick it up and get it done. So I’m not worried at all.”
Patriots
- Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald writes that second-year CB DJ James has been the biggest surprise of the Patriots’ training camp after receiving time with the first-team unit, with Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) and Carlton Davis III (undisclosed) held out of full-team drills.
- Kyed also names RB TreVeyon Henderson, WR Kayshon Boutte, G Jared Wilson, DT Khyiris Tonga, OLB K’Lavon Chaisson, and K Parker Romo as “pleasant surprises” in training camp.
- Kyed lists WR Kendrick Bourne as a disappointing player in camp after not making much of an impact before suffering an injury in a scrimmage. He could see Bourne being a “surprise cut.”
- As for a surprise player who is a “lock” to make the active roster, Kyed names third-year CB Alex Austin.
- Kyed views receivers like Boutte, Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, and Kyle Williams to be “pretty well locked” to make the active roster, while a sixth spot could come down to Bourne, Efton Chism, Javon Baker, or Ja’Lynn Polk.
- Although Kyed thinks RB Rhamondre Stevenson holds trade value, he would be “pretty surprised” to see him moved.
- Kyed views the backup offensive tackle role as New England’s “most glaring” need, while backup quarterback, wide receiver, third tight end, and backup slot cornerback are other positions to address.
