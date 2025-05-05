AFC Notes: James Cook, Quinn Ewers, Armand Membou, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane said he isn’t concerned about RB James Cook’s absence and feels that the two sides will certainly get a long-term extension signed soon.

“You’d love for everyone to be here,” Beane said. “Who wouldn’t? You’d love them to be around and start forming that bond. But James is working. I know he’s down there training in South Florida. He’s working. First of all, he’s competitive. And sure, everyone wants to get paid and he knows he’s got to still show he’s James Cook — the guy we saw — if he wants to get that pay day. Either from us or someone else. That’s any player that doesn’t currently have their contract extensions yet.”

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Chris Grier mentioned that the team always had their eye on Texas QB Quinn Ewers and opted to select him before he went undrafted.

“Mike [McDaniel] and I, we met him the year before at the Texas workout and we spent some time,” Grier said, via Pro Football Talk. “We talked to coach [Steve] Sarkisian about him, and ‘Sark’ really likes and was high [on him] and was talking about him playing through the injuries this year, which affected his play a little bit. But talked about his toughness, his mental toughness, the pushing through with the injury, the expectations, all the pressure with [Arch] Manning there coming in, and so he loved his competitiveness and how he plays and how his teammates respond to him. So, he was someone that we always had an eye on looking at, and the opportunity at that point in the draft just made sense for us to pull the pick.”

Agent Ron Slavin, who represents Ewers, reached out to “half the league” to figure out why his client slid so far in the draft.

“They thought he was a third- or fourth-round pick, but too big of a name to be a clipboard holder,” Slavin told Todd Archer. “Which I think is chickenshit.”

Jets

Jets’ No. 7 overall pick OT Armand Membou described himself as a “mauler” in run and pass protection.

“They’re getting a mauler, for sure. A mauler in the run game and in pass pro; just someone very consistent. I’m gonna make sure to keep my quarterback clean,” Membou said, via JetsWire.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn thinks Membou fits how they want to build their system and feels drafting him was a “no-brainer.”

“Listen, I think everything he said on that call really fits who he is and fits us also. The athletic profile is off the charts. He’s mean, he’s nasty, he’s tough,” Glenn said. “He really fits what we’re trying to do on offense so it was a no-brainer. Once the pick was there for us, it was like ‘this is the guy’ (to pick).”