AFC Notes: James Gladstone, Brian Thomas Jr., Colts, Jaguars

Colts

The Colts signed TE Andrew Ogletree to a one-year, $2.25 million deal that includes a $750,000 signing bonus, $2.25 million fully guaranteed, and a $1.5 million salary. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $2.25 million deal that includes a $750,000 signing bonus, $2.25 million fully guaranteed, and a $1.5 million salary. (Wilson) The Colts signed DT Derrick Nnadi to a one-year, $1.487 million deal that includes a $187,500 signing bonus, $537,500 fully guaranteed, a $1.3 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)

to a one-year, $1.487 million deal that includes a $187,500 signing bonus, $537,500 fully guaranteed, a $1.3 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson) Colts DE Arden Key‘s two-year, $16 million contract includes an $8,500,000 signing bonus, a guaranteed salary of $2,500,000 in 2026, and a non-guaranteed $4,000,000 salary in 2027. He can also earn a $1,000,000 roster bonus in 2027. (OverTheCap)

Jaguars

Jaguars GM James Gladstone said there was no hesitation on his part when it came to re-signing CB Montaric Brown.

“When the [opportunity] presented itself again and he was available, he didn’t flinch,” Gladstone said of Brown, via JagsWire.com. “And that carried through the course of the season and he made plays — plays on the ball, plays on ball carriers that really made an important dent on the outcome of a number of our games. And the marriage between the scheme, his skill set, it’s a match that all of us are constantly looking for at every position.”

Jaguars RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. signed a two-year, $10 million contract that includes $6.2 million guaranteed and a $4.0 million signing bonus. He’ll make a guaranteed salary of $1,200,000 in 2026 and a non-guaranteed $4,190,000 salary in 2027. He can earn $255,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses and $50,000 annually in workout bonuses. (OverTheCap)

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. has come up in some trade rumors this offseason, though none have come directly from the team. Jacksonville GM James Gladstone said they have “no action” on those talks and that there has been no credible report about them shopping the former first-rounder.

“I know the word ‘reputable’ came up earlier [in a previous question]. I don’t think there’s been any reputable statement [that the Jaguars were shopping Thomas],” Gladstone said, via ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “We don’t have any real action on any of those fronts. And you think back to where we landed at the end of the season, where our passing attack was, we have no interest in disrupting the momentum.”

“We look forward to continuing to build off of where we left things and know that Brian Thomas is a big piece to that puzzle and we don’t want that disrupted at any time.”

Although the rumors don’t affect Gladstone, he hopes Thomas won’t have any issues blocking out noise beyond his control.

“I care more for what weight that might put on Brian himself when it’s something that’s entirely out of his control and unnecessary. So I think that’s where my mind would go, if anything. But when it’s fraudulent claims, you just keep your mind on what you can focus on and you can actually control and try to do what’s best for the Jacksonville Jaguars. And ultimately that’s not the hardest thing to do when that’s the role and where you can try to compartmentalize things.”