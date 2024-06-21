AFC Notes: Jarrett Stidham, Joey Bosa, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham realizes that he faces an uphill battle to win the team’s starting quarterback job.

“Well, look, I’ve been in this business long enough,’’ Stidham said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “I get it. The thing is, competition is good. It brings out the best in people, I truly believe that. All I can control is hard I work, how prepared I am.”

Stidham does have a leg up on first-round QB Bo Nix and QB Zach Wilson, as he’s entering his second year in the team’s system.

“It’s been fun,’’ Stidham said. “It’s been good. Second year in the system and not having to think as much – it’s more just react. I know what I’m doing, I know what I’m supposed to be doing and play football fast. Execute. It’s definitely the improvement I wanted to see going into the spring and thought it was good,” he said. “Obviously some things to learn from, but it was fun.”

Chargers

Chargers OLB Joey Bosa said it would “be cool” to eventually play with his brother at some point before he retires.

“It’d be cool at some point,” Bosa said, via PFT. “I always thought of myself being somebody that will play here and retire here, which I think not many people do on one team and I think would be a cool thing to accomplish, but you never know. I’m going to worry about this year first.”

Raiders

Raiders WR coach Edgar Bennett said WR Tre Tucker continued to show improvement throughout the season last year and credited his work ethic and preparation.

“He’s so mature for a young player, and he showed that last year. He never really hit a rookie wall,” Bennett said, via Raiders Wire. “That’s something that was impressive with him, just his attitude, his work ethic, and his approach. I mean, he takes it seriously as though he wants to be the best, and you see it every time he comes into the building. That’s his preparation. He stayed in a routine, which was obviously helpful for a rookie player last year, but he continues to show improvements.”

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce added that Tucker has had a fantastic offseason.

“One guy that obviously stood out this offseason; Tre Tucker,” Pierce said. “Different dude. Looks different, acts different, runs different, catches the ball different. Don’t look at the size. Don’t mention that. Watch him play. He’s the biggest guy out there. Had a hell of an offseason. Came back right after the offseason program and the Super Bowl, got in here and started working. Was here every day. Blazing, we know about the speed, but everything we talked about working on, he took that to another level. You can see the look in his eye of a confident player. Of a guy that wants to constantly get better.”

Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers said Tucker has been dramatically better at catching the ball and has improved significantly.

“My boy Tre, he’s catching the ball better,” Meyers said. “He’s always been fast, so he might be a little bit slower. Don’t tell him I said that. He’s really playing good football right now. I’m proud of him, just the person he is off the field too. He shows up every day and do his work.”