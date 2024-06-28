AFC Notes: Jarrett Stidham, Matt Nagy, Broncos, Chiefs, Steelers

Broncos

Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham is taking on the role of being the veteran leader in the team’s quarterback room.

“It’s been fun,” Stidam said, via Broncos Wire. “It’s been exciting having two new guys in the room. This is the first time I’ve been the [veteran] in the room, so that’s been fun and exciting. This is a business. I understand how this thing works, but it’s been fun to compete and that is what we are going to do.”

Stidham knows that the team drafted their quarterback of the future in Bo Nix, but he won’t give up the job without a fight.

“Like I said, I’ve dealt with this before when I was in New England with Mac Jones,” Stidham said when asked about Denver drafting Nix. “It’s a business and I totally understand it, but at the same time, I’m here to compete. I’m not going to just sit down and let someone else walk in here and — I’m going to work my butt off to get the job. I’m super excited about it.”

Stidham added that he’s willing to be a mentor for the younger players if that’s what the team wants him to be.

“I was fortunate enough — my rookie year, I was competing with Brian Hoyer for the backup job in New England behind Tom [Brady],” Stidham recalled. “‘Hoy’ had been in the system for seven or eight years and he did nothing but help me. I want to help these guys learn as much as they can. Like I said, I’m the vet in the room, so anything that I’ve been up on over the years, I tell those guys. Certain little thoughts or tricks I have, I share them. At the same time, we’re all in it together, and we’re all competing. That’s what we have to do.”

