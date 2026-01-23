AFC Notes: Jayden Higgins, Will Anderson, Robert Saleh, Texans, Titans

Texans

Regarding second and third-round WRs Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, Texans GM Nick Caserio said he feels comfortable about their receivers group with Higgins, Noel, Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson and Tank Dell.

“Two really good players. Excited about their future. I think ‘Higgs’ showed he has a chance to be a really good player. He was as productive as any of our offensive skill players over the last month or two of the season. J. Noel’ showed what he can do in the return game. He’ll probably get some more opportunities here offensively. Two good football players,” Caserio said via TexansWire. “That receiver room, if you didn’t do anything, which I’m not saying we will or won’t, but if you didn’t do anything, it’s a pretty good room. ‘Higg’, Noel, Nico [Collins], [WR] ‘Hutch’ [Xavier Hutchinson]. Nobody talks about ‘Hutch’, but nobody has improved more from the time he was drafted to where he is now. He’s become one of our most dependable players. Talked about Tank a little bit. Justin Watson in under contract. [Christian] Kirk is free agent, we’ll see how that goes. [Braxton] Barrios is a free agent. We’ll see how that goes. It’s a pretty good room. Feel like we can go out there and play good football with that group. So, great kids, great attitude, good teammates, selfless, no ego. They just go out there and work and do their job. ‘J. Noel’ showed his versatility as a punt returner, kickoff returner. When he played offensively, he made a lot of plays. So, I’m sure we’re going to see more J. Noel next year.”

Texans

Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2026 and has a fifth-year option available for 2027. Anderson said he wants to stay in Houston for his entire career.

“Of course,” Anderson said, via Aaron Wilson. “I want to be here my whole career. I love the Texans. I love everything about them. You know, they traded up and got me, man. But, you know I don’t really like to speak on all these things. But, of course I would love to be here, man, and if it’s in God’s will to happen, it’ll happen.”

As for negotiating Anderson’s possible extension, GM Nick Caserio said they want to do what “makes the most sense for the organization.”

“We’ll take it case by case,” Caserio said. “Will is a good player. We drafted him because we thought he was a good player and he’s been a good player. He’s improved each year. Again, there is never a linear path on any of this. We’ll take it one day at a time and figure out what makes the most sense for the organization.”

Texans DL coach Rod Wright called Anderson “the Terminator” and praised his physicality as a player.

“I mean, the Terminator is just how Will is: hit everything, destroy everything, the destroyer,” Wright said. “The guy, just the physicality that he plays with, his motor. Will, he’s a joy to have in the building. Obviously, you’ve seen him get really serious, but behind closed doors with us, man, it’s never a light moment with him. There’s always something going on. If it’s quiet, he’s going to be the guy to get us going, laugh and all that stuff. But also when it’s time to lock in, he’ll lock in.”

Titans

Titans HC Robert Saleh said that Tennessee was the most desirable location for him after accepting the team’s head coaching position.

“For me,” Saleh said, via the team’s website, “this was the most desirable location, the most desirable team. What I learned about the organization, the more phone calls I made, the more people I spoke to, this building, I feel like it fits me, will fit us, the best. The people here are unbelievable, and they’re the type of people you want to work with. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity. And I am really excited about the city of Nashville and bringing a winner back to the city.” Saleh became convinced that the Titans were the job for him when he realized that the leadership was on the same page as him. “I believe that championships are won by people,” Saleh said. “When I had a chance to meet with the ownership group over the last 24-48 hours, it was an absolute no-brainer that the right people are in the building. The right people are here. And any time you can surround yourself with the right people you know you are in the right spot.” Titans GM Mike Borgonzi issued a statement welcoming Saleh to Tennessee. “On behalf of the entire Titans organization and Nashville community, I am thrilled to welcome Robert Saleh as our head coach,” Borgonzi said. “Robert embodies the fundamental values of what we believe a Titan should look like and represent. He’s smart, tough, dependable, and values working with people. His innate ability to lead and respond to adversity is what makes him the right person to lead our football program back to one whose identity embodies sustainable success. We understand the urgency to win, and believe this is a step in that direction with a coach best equipped to accomplish our goals. The work has just begun, but I’m grateful for this partnership and excited to build this together.”