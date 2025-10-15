AFC Notes: Jaylon Moore, Kimani Vidal, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers RB Kimani Vidal had 124 rushing yards on 18 carries, to go along with three receptions for 14 yards and a touchdown in Week 6’s win over the Dolphins. Los Angeles HC Jim Harbaugh highly praised the second-year running back for making the most of his opportunity.

“To see a guy get his opportunity, seize that opportunity and make the most of it,” Harbaugh said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “Nothing but respect.”

Harbaugh was impressed by how Vidal never flinched on Sunday.

“It’s a high-level competitor, it’s a high-level mindset of a person that doesn’t get discouraged,” Harbaugh said. “’Ah, I didn’t do this, or they got this back, or they didn’t keep me on the 53.’ His mindset was good. That makes me work harder, train better, listen more, and he’s really good at all those things, but you could just see it amp up, not flinch one bit and just work on getting better each day. … There was never a word said by him. He was saying everything by what he did.”

Vidal said his mindset going into Sunday’s was to just showcase his skills.

“Really just to showcase my talents,” Vidal said.

Chiefs

Chiefs LT Jaylon Moore held his own against Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson in Week 6’s win, limiting the edge rusher to two tackles and a sack. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes highly praised Moore for his professionalism throughout the week.

“I have all the faith in the world in Jaylon,” Mahomes said, via Nate Taylor of ESPN. “He came here to do what he did today, go out and be up against one of the premier pass rushers in the league and handle his own. That speaks to his professionalism, getting better and better through work throughout the week and being prepared to play at any moment. He went out there and showcased the type of player that he is.”

Moore said he came into the game mentally prepared.

“I’ve had a good amount of [practice] reps,” Moore said. “The biggest thing is mental reps and just making sure I’m being intentional with my work during the week.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid has been impressed by Moore and how he practices.

“I thought Jaylon stepped in and did a nice job,” Reid said. “He was just solid. He was going against an All-Pro player 50 percent of the time. That’s a tough ask without playing time, but I love the way he handles himself during the week and how he practices fast. He never hangs his head [about] not playing. He just gets in and bears down. That paid off for him once this thing happened.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has heard from the Chiefs that WR Rashee Rice won’t be eased back in off his suspension and will be “full bore” from the jump with a big role in the offense.

Raiders

The Raiders tried out OL Ja’Tyre Carter and OL McClendon Curtis on Tuesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.