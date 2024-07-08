AFC Notes: Jermaine Johnson, Drake Maye, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott is looking forward to the competition the team will have for spots in training camp.

“A high percentage of new players, new faces. The more reps we can get, the better,” McDermott said, via BillsWire. “I appreciate [the players’] effort. It’s going to be a challenging (training) camp.”

Bills DT DaQuan Jones said the defensive line has been spending extra time together off of the practice field.

“I think the D-line coming together was huge. We had a get-together last night,” Jones said.

Jets

Jets DE Jermaine Johnson is looking to take the next step with his development and become an “apex predator” by mastering multiple skill sets as an edge rusher.

“Just really trying to be an apex predator,” Johnson said, via Ryan Dunleavy. “Do power at an extremely high level, finesse at an extremely high level, and really put [offensive] tackles in a bind. Just all-around dominating everything is where my head is.”

Johnson just wants to continue raising his ceiling as a player.

“My ceiling, I just keep raising it,” Johnson said. “I don’t think I’ll ever reach it because when I reach my goals I just keep aiming higher and higher and higher. I was taught to go until the wheels fall off and make the most out of God’s gifts. That’s my goal.”

As for DE Will McDonald, DC Jeff Ulbrich said the rusher is looking “more settled” going into the second year of his career.

“To see him now a little bit more settled, a little bit more focused, deeper understanding of what it takes to be successful in this league,” Ulbrich said. “I’m very excited for him.”

Patriots

Patriots first-round QB Drake Maye and second-round WR Ja’Lynn Polk have consistently stayed together after practice working on routes and timing.

“I think it’s important,” Maye said, via ESPN. “It’s picking up little things every day.”

Maye and Polk are already developing trust and chemistry.

“The drive before, Drake goes ‘be ready,‘” Polk explained. “We had an option to go fade or another route. I heard it in my head, him saying ‘I’m throwing that fade.’ So I was like, ‘Go make a play.‘”

Maye added that he’s gaining more command of the huddle and is confident in his calls.

“More and more, the huddle calls are coming together. I don’t sound like I’m fumbling words in there. I sound like I know what I’m doing. Mixing up a bunch of letters, a bunch of numbers, it’s getting that down pat,” he said. “It’s a good thing I’m a pretty big dude in there [6-foot-4, 223 pounds]. I look guys in the eye, not just looking down, and commanding it, and getting a good break. A good clap. It kind of gets you in a good mood [that] ‘this is going to be a good play.‘”