AFC Notes: Jesse Minter, Myles Garrett, Draft Visits, Browns, Ravens

Browns

Mike Sando of The Athletic notes the Browns proposed a rule allowing teams to trade draft picks further into the future, while the Rams have been the most outspoken supporters—potentially tied to interest in DE Myles Garrett and the idea of maximizing what could be QB Matthew Stafford ’s final season.

proposed a rule allowing teams to trade draft picks further into the future, while the have been the most outspoken supporters—potentially tied to interest in DE and the idea of maximizing what could be QB ’s final season. Speculation around Garrett’s future has grown following a contract tweak, with one executive saying: “The report of the option bonus date moving later for Garrett makes me think Cleveland is planning on trading him,” though the Browns ultimately withdrew their proposal during league meetings.

Cleveland made major, tangible moves along the offensive line after all five starters from 2025 hit free agency, investing more than any other team at the position, adding OT Tytus Howard and G Zion Johnson , along with OL Elgton Jenkins .

and G , along with OL . Jenkins and Howard rank highly among 2019 draft offensive linemen, reflecting strong past production relative to their peers.

One executive supported Cleveland’s aggressive rebuild of the line, saying: “They had to do that. Their line was absolutely abysmal… It shows you how quickly it can go on the offensive line… I give them a lot of credit… they had to do that.”

Meanwhile, Sando also noted that the quarterback position remains an unresolved question for the Browns moving forward.

Ravens

Ravens WR Zay Flowers said HC Jesse Minter and his coaching staff came into the first day of the off-season with a clear and constructed plan for the team.

“They were ready,” Flowers said, via Ravens Wire. “Everything from the plays to the formations; everything was already set. Their PowerPoints, everything was set. How are we going to learn the plays? What are we going to do? What type of offense are we going to have? We learned that from Day One. But I was coming back and forth, I came back every week, and I stopped by Coach Jesse [Minter] and Coach Declan [Doyle]’s offices. I stop by their office all the time. Once a week I try to stop by and talk to them.”

Ravens

Miami of Ohio LB Jackson Kuwatch will visit the Ravens. (Ryan Fowler)

will visit the Ravens. (Ryan Fowler) Georgia TE Oscar Delp had a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Arye Pulli)

had a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Arye Pulli) LSU CB Mansoor Delane took a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Ian Rapoport)

took a 30 visit with the Ravens. (Ian Rapoport) Maryland OL Alan Herron had a private workout with the Ravens. (Aaron Wilson)

had a private workout with the Ravens. (Aaron Wilson) UCF DE Malachi Lawrence had 16 official 30 visits, including with the Ravens. (Aaron Wilson)

had 16 official 30 visits, including with the Ravens. (Aaron Wilson) N.C. State TE Justin Joly met in person with the Ravens before his pro day. (Justin Melo)