AFC Notes: Jets, Texans, Titans

Jets

Jets QB Mike White said first-round QB Zach Wilson was his biggest fan after the team’s win over the Bengals.

“Zach was awesome,” White said, via PFT. “He was the first person in the hall when I got off the field to congratulate me. He gave me this huge hug. I was real nervous that I hit his knee and banged him up. He honestly might have been more juiced up than me. He was texting me during the game. Every play during the game he was texting my phone. Obviously I wasn’t answering. He’s like, ‘Oh, my God, that was awesome.’ Then had a big, long congratulations text for me.”

White said the support from Wilson is exactly what he was expecting.

“That’s who Zach is,” White said. “It’s super genuine, the kid just loves football and loves being around the team and it shows every day, whether he’s on the field or off.”

Titans

Titans RBs coach Tony Dews responded that he’s unsure if Adrian Peterson will be available for Week 9 after being signed to their practice squad on Monday.

“I don’t know,” Dews said, via George Robinson of the Nashville Tennessean. “I can’t answer those questions until we get out on the field. We’ll get out in practice and we’ll see what he can do and how both of those guys can help us in whatever role that is. If it’s carry the ball 10 times, 15 times, 20 times or carry it one time, I don’t know what that will be until we get out in practice and find out what we’ve got.”

Dews added that their offense will figure out how to produce without Derrick Henry.

“We’ll do what it takes to win,” Dews said. “Whatever that may be, we’ll figure it out as a staff and we’ll coach the guys up and we’ll go play. Outside of that, we do what we do, so to speak.”

Titans OL coach Keith Carter is confident that they still have a “very good offense” without Henry and they are eager to prove themselves.

“Derrick was our workhorse as we know,” Carter said. “Our entire offense is going to be hungry and want to prove that we’re still a very good offense and work within the parameters of what we do and be successful.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says his sense from talking to people is that Peterson is in great shape and the Titans have not ruled out using him in Week 9.

Titans OC Todd Downing claims there won’t be any changes to the offensive scheme with Henry out: “I’d be doing the offense a disservice if I jerked the wheel on our identity at this point of the season with Derrick Henry out.” (Ben Arthur)