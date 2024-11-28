AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Isiah Pacheco, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

The Chargers lost to Baltimore on Monday Night in Week 12 in a battle of the Harbaugh brothers. Los Angeles HC Jim Harbaugh admitted the Ravens played a better game all around but isn’t worried about the overall outlook of his team.

“We’ll regroup. They played better football than we did tonight, but more importantly, we know what kind of team we are and what we’re capable of,” Harbaugh said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

“They were the better team tonight, across the board. They played better football tonight, and as I said a couple times, more importantly to me, I know what we’re building, and I know what we’re capable of. Onward.”

Harbaugh doesn’t expect CB Asante Samuel Jr. (shoulder) to return from injured reserve for Week 13 and is unsure if he’ll be back this season, via Kris Rhim.

Chiefs

Raiders

Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell said his right hand is "pretty close" to being fully recovered: "It's not 100%, but it's pretty close. It's felt pretty good the last few days throwing …to be able to go out there and grip the football and throw a little bit has been awesome. So, yeah, we're progressing how we want to." (Paul Gutierrez)

wants them to “change the narrative” on their season in Friday’s game against the Chiefs: “The best team in football against the worst team in football. Let’s change the narrative. Let’s make it a dogfight … Let’s create a little chaos and have some fun,” via Vic Tafur. Pierce said they’ve ruled out CBs Nate Hobbs (ankle) and Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) from Week 13, via Paul Gutierrez.