AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Denver named first-rounder Bo Nix the starting quarterback over Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson after an impressive showing in camp. Stidham wasn’t pleased to lose the competition and believes he’s good enough to start in the NFL. Despite his displeasure, he’s ready to do whatever the coaching staff asks of him.

“First of all, obviously I was very disappointed,” Stidham said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “I know I’m a starting quarterback in this league. I have no doubts about that, and it just didn’t shake out my way. I know what kind of player I am, what kind of person I am. Like I said earlier, I’ll be ready to go if I need to be. Like I said, I have no doubts that I’m a starting-caliber quarterback in this league.”

“I think they know what I can do. I think I displayed that last year whenever I was asked to come in and play the last two games, throughout practice, throughout training camp, OTAs, the whole thing. At the end of the day, I’m going to go out there and do what I do. I’m confident in what I can do, and I’ll do whatever I can to help this team.”

The Broncos Damarri Mathis , though Denver plans to keep him. ( received calls on CB, though Denver plans to keep him. ( Jeremy Fowler

Mathis was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain after receiving an MRI on Monday morning. (Mike Klis)

Chargers

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper observed that HC Jim Harbaugh seems to be doing an effective job of changing the culture in Los Angeles by being more active than the typical head coach. Harbaugh runs end-of-practice conditioning drills along with the players, wears cleats to practice and works directly with the quarterbacks during pre-game warmups.

seems to be doing an effective job of changing the culture in Los Angeles by being more active than the typical head coach. Harbaugh runs end-of-practice conditioning drills along with the players, wears cleats to practice and works directly with the quarterbacks during pre-game warmups. Said Chargers S Alohi Gilman : “You see coach Harbaugh with his cleats on doing all the stuff that we’re doing after practice. That’s a big change. He’s a guy who leads the right way, leads by example, and he runs a tight ship. He just changes the way that we operate, and you can see it on every level, every part of the organization.”

Popper said there's been a clear shift toward accountability for players and consequences for ones who don't produce in the form of competition for jobs.

As far as the roster, Popper notes the Chargers seem to be in a good spot at center with veteran Bradley Bozeman and improvement from backup C Brenden Jaimes.

Chiefs

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster said it is “too early to say” if he’ll be ready for Week 1 against the Ravens after signing with Kansas City this week. In the end, he feels comfortable returning to HC Andy Reid‘s system.

“Just very familiar with the offense,” Smith-Schuster said, via the team’s YouTube. “Very familiar with Andy Reid, Pat, the guys. So just being in this facility kind of makes your job a lot easier than going somewhere new.”