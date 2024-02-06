AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Patrick Mahomes, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Dan Graziano reports that Broncos DB coach Christian Parker is expected to leave to take a position on the Eagles’ defensive coaching staff.

Chargers

One of the big questions new Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh will have to answer is whether he can play nice with others after a feud with the front office ended his time with the 49ers after just four seasons. It’s notable then that Los Angeles hired Harbaugh before settling on a new GM, hiring Joe Hortiz from the Ravens who worked with Harbaugh’s brother, John.

Team president John Spanos downplayed how involved Harbaugh was in hiring Hortiz and didn’t say who had the final say over the roster, instead saying it will be a “collaborative” process. Harbaugh said at his introductory presser it will be like Batman and Robin — during the season he’ll be Batman, during the offseason he’ll be Robin.

“If you’re ever in a situation where you’re having to look up in your contract who has final say here, you’ve got much bigger problems on your hands,” Spanos said via ESPN’s Kris Rhim, “and that’s not what we’re going to do.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on being vilified by other fanbases in the NFL: “I can definitely sense it. I never felt like that because I’ve never been like that in my entire life. But it’s become a little bit funny. I don’t want to say you enjoy it. I know the Patriots had that for a while. I’m hoping we do it in a different way with a little bit more fun and personality with it. But as long as you keep winning, teams start to not like you, and I want to keep winning. So if that means some of the other teams and other fan bases aren’t going to like me, I’ll try to still have a smile on my face and not be a bad example, but I can be that villain for them if they need me to be.” (Jeff Darlington)

on being vilified by other fanbases in the NFL: “I can definitely sense it. I never felt like that because I’ve never been like that in my entire life. But it’s become a little bit funny. I don’t want to say you enjoy it. I know the Patriots had that for a while. I’m hoping we do it in a different way with a little bit more fun and personality with it. But as long as you keep winning, teams start to not like you, and I want to keep winning. So if that means some of the other teams and other fan bases aren’t going to like me, I’ll try to still have a smile on my face and not be a bad example, but I can be that villain for them if they need me to be.” (Jeff Darlington) Ian Rapoport spoke with Chiefs G Joe Thuney who said that he is dealing with a significant pectoral injury and is unsure if he can practice this week: “Just taking it day by day.”

who said that he Jonathan Jones reports that Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen is being considered for several defensive coordinator jobs including with the Seahawks and at the University of Michigan.