AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Patrick Mahomes, Chargers, Chiefs

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said that he is looking to take the offense in a new direction after moving on from OC Greg Roman.

“A fresh start, a new direction,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s official website. “Greg is a great football mind, had a lot of success. Also, a fresh start for him, fresh start for our team and our offense. There was much that was done well, much that was done really good. Multiple [offensive] line combinations, that was true. It was very hard, very tough. The NFL is unforgiving, it’s unfair, it’s hard, that’s the nature of the business. What we feel like is a direction that’s going to make us better, we’re always striving for that. Whether that’s with players, coaches, myself included. It’s a results-oriented business.”

“It starts with Justin. The respect, the people that want to work with him that have that same urgency that we have, I think it’s genuine they see it the same way,” Harbaugh added on QB Justin Herbert. “Justin’s as good, as smart as they come. I have no questions about his ability as a player. He’s not looking to be the GM or the coach. It’s our responsibility to put him in the best position possible.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes spoke about how his family and teammates have helped him so far on his road to recovery.

“It definitely weighs on your mental a little bit,” Mahomes said, via ChiefsWire.com. “But for me, just having that goal in mind of trying to get better every day and knowing what I’m striving to do is just to be ready as quickly as possible and have a chance to play in that opening day game, no matter where it is so that I’m there with my teammates and can be at training camp and doing what I need to do. That’s pushed me through some of those mental hurdles. That, as well as having a great wife [who] is able to keep me involved with the kids, and the kids understand that I can’t necessarily be the dad that I usually am, throwing them around the couch and stuff like that. But I’m there and I’m trying and doing stuff like that. That’s been good for my mental, just being around the kids and being around the family and having a lot of great people around me.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes addressed the idea that the team may have a new offensive coordinator next season if OC Matt Nagy moves on to a head coaching position.

“Obviously, there are names out there, but with how many vacancies there are at the head coaching job, you have to let that all play out to see how you build the staff,” Mahomes said, via Pro Football Talk. “I know coach Reid — if ‘Nags’ is able to get another head coaching job, that he’ll have a good plan of who he wants to bring in. But for me, I just want someone that loves football, that cares about football, wants to give everything they can to win, to hold people accountable, and then to bring new ideas every single day,” Mahomes continued. “That’s something that we have to continue to do if you want to continue to be great in this league, is you have to continue to evolve and get better and better and that’s something that we’ll try to do here and I want to get back to that winning culture of being accountable to each other and going out there and playing great football every single day, practice or game.”