AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Zamir White, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton on the team moving on from QB Russell Wilson : “It was a tough pill to swallow. You see the writing on the wall. You hear the murmurs… that things are going to happen. In the back of your mind, you hope they don’t happen.” (Chris Tomasson)

Sutton also mentioned first-round QB Bo Nix reached out to him after the draft: "I think Bo brings a lot of good qualities to our team… I'm looking forward getting out there to work with him." (Tomasson)

The Chargers have had nearly perfect attendance throughout their voluntary offseason program. New Los Angeles HC Jim Harbaugh feels that will give them a huge advantage when the season rolls around.

“So far it’s just been great with the team. We’ve been working, chipping away, really every day about nine straight weeks with the fellas, practically perfect attendance. I think that’s an incredible edge that we have, the way our guys are working in the offseason, and if we keep that going that edge is going to continue to grow,” Harbaugh said, via Chris Hayre of KCAL.

With the departure of RB Josh Jacobs in free agency, Raiders RB Zamir White is likely to take over as the team’s workhorse in 2024. White talked about how his role is going to change as he’s gained responsibility.

“Most definitely, because last year my role was more like a quiet guy just like, when they need me, I’m here,” White said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “But yeah, that’s about it last year-wise. But now I have to grow back into that vocal leader and I’m just showing them on the field, every single day.”

OverTheCap points out the Raiders gained $24 million on June 1 with the release of QB Jimmy Garoppolo, noting his PED violation voided the $11.25 million guaranteed in his contract. Las Vegas will split his $17.1 million in dead money with $4.26 million in 2024 and $12.8 million in 2025.