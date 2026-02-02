AFC Notes: Jim Leonhard, Bills, Dolphins, Ravens

Bills
- NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bills are hiring former Stanford DC Bobby April III as their OLB coach under new DC Jim Leonhard.
- Rapoport mentions that April worked with Leonhard at Wisconsin and previously worked with Buffalo 10 years ago.
- Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills are hiring former Giants inside LBs coach John Egorugwu to the same role and Oklahoma assistant HC/co-DC Jay Valai as their CBs coach.
- Buffalo GM Brandon Beane revealed K Tyler Bass is still not 100 percent but feels there was an outside chance he could have played in the Super Bowl had they made it. (Matt Parrino)
- Beane continued on Bass: “I would expect Tyler Bass to be our kicker in ’26.” (Parrino)
- Beane also talked about CB Dorian Strong, whose football future is in doubt after suffering a serious neck injury: “It’s a very serious deal. He’s potentially going to have a procedure that will determine whether he can play.” (Parrino)
Dolphins
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Dolphins are hiring Georgia Tech LB coach Darius Eubanks.
- Barry Jackson reports Dolphins TE coach Jon Embree is not expected to be on the 2026 coaching staff under new HC Jeff Hafley and OC Bobby Slowik.
- Miami is hiring Missouri ST analyst Brock Olivo as an ST assistant on Hafley’s staff, his agent announced.
Ravens
- Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens are working to hire Navy DC P.J. Volker as a defensive assistant on new HC Jesse Minter’s staff.
