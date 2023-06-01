AFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said they are still looking at their options at kicker after signing K Elliott Fry on Wednesday, via Chris Tomasson.

Field Yates notes the Broncos are set to gain $3.75 million in cap space by way of post-June 1 cut designations.

Seth Walder reports Broncos’ data scientist Kunal Singh has left the organization for a career outside of the NFL.

has left the organization for a career outside of the NFL. Broncos OT Cameron Fleming‘s one-year, $2,350,000 deal includes a $250,000 signing bonus, a $1,760,000 base salary with $600,000 guaranteed, and up to $340,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (OverTheCap)

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes thinks they have a “deep” receivers group with players like Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and second-rounder Rashee Rice, plus plenty more fighting to make the roster like Richie James, Justin Watson, John Ross, Justyn Ross, Cornell Powell, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and even others.

“I think we’re deep. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “Usually, you have a good feel for kind of who the guys are going to be and everything like that but with this group, it’s like every single guy I could see him making a path to making the team. And so, I mean that’s what you want. You want that competition.”

Mahomes added that there is “a lot of competition” in their receiving core.

“I thought even the young guys that have stepped in have stepped in and done a lot of great things and guys from other systems have stepped in and done great things. So, (there’s) a lot of competition in that room will play out through OTAs and camp but I’m happy with where we’re at in that receiving room.”

Raiders

When asked about anxiety from fans about Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ‘s injury concerns, HC Josh McDaniels responded he’s not worried at all: “I have no anxiety. You guys may have anxiety. I have no anxiety,” per Paul Gutierrez.

McDaniels added there is no timeline for Garoppolo’s availability. (Gutierrez)