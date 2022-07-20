AFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, Sheldon Richardson, Browns, Raiders, Ravens

Browns

PFF’s Doug Kyed reports the Browns have done their homework on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Deshaun Watson ’s suspension and Garoppolo’s recovery. earlier in the offseason and are waiting to find out the length of QB’s suspension and Garoppolo’s recovery.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says some teams have poked around regarding a potential trade for Garoppolo but haven’t been willing to seriously engage until he’s healthy.

Jones adds two teams that make some sense right now as having a potential need at quarterback are the Browns and Seahawks. However, it will take time for those teams to sort through their level of need.

Jones writes a number of teams he reached out to seem like they would prefer to just wait for the 49ers to cut Garoppolo for cap savings.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reiterates the Browns are not interested in free agent DT Ndamukong Suh , despite recent reports.

, despite recent reports. However, Cabot adds it’s possible Cleveland could look to re-sign veteran DL Sheldon Richardson.

Raiders

The Raiders and TE Darren Waller have had some discussions about a new contract this offseason given Waller is underpaid relative to the top of the market at his position. PFF’s Brad Spielberger projects a potential extension for Waller at four years, $65 million, $38 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of $16.25 million that would reset the market for tight ends.

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow on his own contract extension: "It's an honor and I'm very thankful." ( Paul Gutierrez

Raiders Denzel Perryman addressed reports that he is also looking for a new deal: “I knew that was coming. That’s why I’m sweating…My agent Ron Butler is handling that. I just want to play football.” ( LBaddressed reports that he is also looking for a new deal: “I knew that was coming. That’s why I’m sweating…My agent Ron Butler is handling that. I just want to play football.” ( Gutierrez

Raiders G John Simpson made a comment about the offensive line coming together ahead of the new season: “Towards the end of the year, we started gelling [as an offensive line]…that’s only going to make us better this year.” ( made a comment about the offensive line coming together ahead of the new season: “Towards the end of the year, we started gelling [as an offensive line]…that’s only going to make us better this year.” ( Gutierrez

Ravens

Ravens pass game coordinator and DB coach Chris Hewitt will be coaching one of the best defensive backfields in the NFL but recently praised first-round S Kyle Hamilton, whom he referred to as “the total package”.

“It doesn’t always translate, but in Kyle’s [Hamilton] sake it does,” Hewitt said, via Ravens Wire.com. “Notre Dame guy, [he] does have that pedigree. He was raised by a good family and all of those things, and he’s done a phenomenal job. He’s extremely instinctive, has ‘go-go gadget’ arms, he’s six-foot-four, agile. He’s the total package. We’re very, very happy with him.”