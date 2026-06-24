AFC Notes: Joe Brady, A.J. Brown, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

The Bills have an open competition at middle linebacker this offseason, with fourth-round LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr in the mix for the job. Buffalo HC Joe Brady believes Elarms-Orr has done the most with the extra opportunities created by injury and has loved the fire he brings every day.

“It’s not too big for him. He doesn’t blink, and again, I never want guys to get injured, but with injuries or with guys who aren’t here, it’s just reps and opportunities for other people,” Brady said, via Bills Outlet. “I remember one of the early days, he was in the huddle about to call the defense, and I was talking on the defense, and he actually snapped. I don’t think he knew it was me, but I loved it. It’s like this is his huddle, take control, like you’re the Mike linebacker, and roll with it. He takes a lot of pride in it, and I’m still trying to get him to smile, trying to get him to do any of that stuff, but he has the right makeup, and I kind of love it.”

Jets

Joining the Jets’ coaching staff, Seth Ryan became a third-generation member of the organization after his father Rex Ryan, the team’s former head coach, and his grandfather Buddy Ryan, who was the team’s defensive coordinator during their lone Super Bowl win.

“I’m not blind to the fact how much this really means to myself and my family,” Seth Ryan said, via Dennis Waszak of the Associated Press. “This is an organization I’ve been trying to get to for my career and I grew up here, went to high school in Summit, my wife is from Jersey. You know, this means a lot to our family.”

“I won’t repeat exactly what he said,” Ryan said when asked what his dad told him after he was hired. “But there was a lot of excitement and he was like, ‘Man, I can’t wait for you to be there and hopefully help turn this around and help be a part of that.’ . . . It would be really unbelievable because I was here (for) those AFC championship seasons. And I got to be on the field for that and I saw what the fans were like and how amazing it really was, the stadium atmosphere and just the energy around the team. So that’s something I hope to build and replicate here.”

Patriots

After the Patriots traded for WR A.J. Brown, an NFL coordinator explained what he’ll bring to New England’s offense that the team lacked in its run to the Super Bowl last season.

“He changes the math on the field,” an NFL coordinator said, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “Defenses have to account for him, often with more than one body. He can still get yards after catch, and he wins 50-50 balls. That’s something New England’s offense didn’t have last year.”