AFC Notes: Joe Brady, Aaron Glenn, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills OC Pete Carmichael spoke about the new role of HC Joe Brady, and Brady himself commented on what Carmichael will be bringing to the table in his new position.

“I think the main thing is, when you talk about things that might come up with the head coach that he’s got to deal with, and he’s not able to be in the room, that the message that he wants portrayed,” Carmichael said. “Whether it’s to the coaching staff, the team, whoever, that I’m portraying the exact same message that he would want the players to hear.”

“Pete is one of the smartest guys I have ever met. He is a football savant. He was one of my mentors going back to my time in New Orleans,” Brady said of Carmichael’s hiring. “He has worked closely with a Hall of Fame coach in Sean Payton and a Hall of Fame quarterback in Drew Brees, both of whom I obviously have a ton of respect for. Pete is a great communicator and has no ego. One of the most important things about having Pete on staff is that I have full trust in his vision and his ability to run the meetings and installs, which will allow me to focus on my other duties as a head coach.”

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Zach Wilson ‘s contract was voided on February 12th. (Over The Cap)

‘s contract was voided on February 12th. (Over The Cap) Per Matt Zenitz , the Dolphins are expected to hire Mississippi State associate HC Bush Hamdan as QB coach.

Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini writes that Jets HC Aaron Glenn ‘s process for revamping his coaching staff raised eyebrows around the league, but ultimately, it’s clear the goal was to add more experience, and that was accomplished.

‘s process for revamping his coaching staff raised eyebrows around the league, but ultimately, it’s clear the goal was to add more experience, and that was accomplished. Glenn didn’t really kick things off until three weeks after the season, when he fired a bunch of assistants. He had already let DC Steve Wilks go during the season. Cimini says the second interview with former Giants DC Wink Martindale was shortly after that, and there are conflicting accounts of whether Glenn had decided before or after to call plays.

go during the season. Cimini says the second interview with former Giants DC was shortly after that, and there are conflicting accounts of whether Glenn had decided before or after to call plays. A source close to Martindale told Cimini that the coach thought he would be running his own defense, and that he came away from his second interview under the impression that Glenn was going to call plays.

However, people close to Glenn told Cimini that the coach had decided he wanted to call plays well before the second interview, contrary to speculation that it wasn’t on the table until after a meeting with owner Woody Johnson a week earlier. The speculation was also fueled by Glenn’s hiring of DC Brian Duker, who wasn’t among the initial eight candidates to interview and had worked under him in Detroit.