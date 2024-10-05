AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, Bengals, Browns

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow knows that he has to be at his best in order to hang in with the Ravens on Sunday.

“You’ve got to be aggressive out the gate,” Burrow said, via Around The NFL. “You can’t let the game come to you because your possessions are going to be so limited. I’m gonna have to play damn near perfect. That’s how I’m preparing, so it’s an exciting opportunity.”

Burrow added that the team has to take advantage of every offensive possession because Baltimore can control their running game.

“We have to. Otherwise, they’re just gonna eat the clock up, run the ball,” Burrow said of maintaining possession against Baltimore. “We know how well they run it. So we have to start fast and give ourselves as many opportunities as we can.” Browns Following a slow 1-3 start, Browns WR Amari Cooper has been thrown around in some trade rumors due to his expiring contract. Cooper hasn’t heard the rumors and tries to avoid social media discussions following rough outings. “I’m not aware of it,” Cooper said, via the team’s YouTube. “Usually, if I don’t have a good game, I try to stay off of social media. That’s one thing that I’ve learned because I can be kind of sensitive about the way that I play. And just being on social media, it does nothing but heighten that. So, no, I haven’t seen any of that.” Browns Browns’ rookie G Zak Zinter feels he performed well against Raiders DT Christian Wilkins after filling in for Wyatt Teller following his injury in Week 4. “I think it went well,” he said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone. “Obviously room to improve all over the board. Wilkins is a good (expletive) player, so I got him on a few, he got me on a few.” Zinter said their coaches found a lot of things for him to improve on when studying his game film from last week. “Just a lot to improve on,” Zinter said. “You go into a game, first start going against a guy like that. Even if it was my 10th start, there’s going to be a lot to improve on. So just breaking down the film and going into this week to attack it.” Browns RB Nick Chubb is excited to be back at practice and eager to play in Week 5 against the Commanders. “For sure,” Chubb said. “The more you play, the more you feel it out. They got two good dudes on the interior, so it’s going to be another good challenge this week and just excited to attack it.” Browns DL coach Jacques Cesaire on second-round DT Michael Hall Jr .: “I can’t wait for that day when he can get back on the field. He’s hungry to get out there.” (Scott Petrak)

on second-round DT .: “I can’t wait for that day when he can get back on the field. He’s hungry to get out there.” (Scott Petrak) Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski on TE David Njoku, who sat out Thursday after returning to practice Wednesday: “That was the plan to have him work Wednesday and Friday. He’s working very hard. Have to see how he is tomorrow, how he responds.” (Zac Jackson)