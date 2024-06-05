AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Cameron Heyward, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow is active to start OTAs in late May after suffering a season-ending wrist injury last year. Bengals OC Dan Pitcher won’t put a limit on how much throwing Burrow will do and plans on seeing how he feels.

“We designed the whole thing to stay within the constraints of where the medical people think he should be and where he wants to be right now,” Pitcher said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “Nobody is sitting there with a special pitch counter. But we’ve been smart how we put it together.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor mentioned they have been giving Burrow at least one off day a week. (Jay Morrison)

Browns

The Browns have hired former LB D’Qwell Jackson as a Pro Scout, per Zac Jackson.

as a Pro Scout, per Zac Jackson. Jackson adds that he has been around the team in various roles over the last year and has now been hired in a full-time role.

Steelers

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward on his contract extension talks: “You never want to be known as a paper champ. You can’t win the offseason … we got the right guys in the building but it is about putting the right guys on the field.” (Mark Kaboly)

on his contract extension talks: “You never want to be known as a paper champ. You can’t win the offseason … we got the right guys in the building but it is about putting the right guys on the field.” (Mark Kaboly) Heyward continued: “I don’t think a deal will get done tomorrow, I will tell you that.” (Kaboly)

Heyward wants to play for three more seasons, and he said this when asked how important it is for those years to be in Pittsburgh: “There’s certain guys that are one-helmet guys, and I want to be one of those one helmet guys. There’s a hunger and desire there, but that doesn’t mean just hanging it up and calling it a career. To me, I think I got more bullets to fire, and I’m excited to do that.” (Brooke Pryor)

He then reiterated his desire to remain a Steeler but wants to receive the proper compensation: “I’m looking to be here. The value is what we decide. For me, I want to be valued at my position. I understand I came off a rough season, but I don’t think it’s a step down from where I can play.” (Ray Fittipaldo)

Heyward feels he remains at his best despite aging: “I’m still at the top of my game. I’m still a top-five player at my position. I play the run and the pass. I bring leadership. It’s not anything I discount.” (Fittipaldo)

Bills WR Chase Claypool reflected on failing to meet expectations during his time in Pittsburgh: “I think it is tough believing the player that you are or can be and falling short, especially over these last two years. It’s a tough position because I know there can be times where it’s frustrating if I’m not living up to my potential. But if it’s frustrating to the outside world, it’s even more frustrating for me. I understand where I should be and I understand that I haven’t met those expectations. That’s why I work harder and harder and harder every year, so I can meet and exceed those expectations.” (Bills’ YouTube)

reflected on failing to meet expectations during his time in Pittsburgh: “I think it is tough believing the player that you are or can be and falling short, especially over these last two years. It’s a tough position because I know there can be times where it’s frustrating if I’m not living up to my potential. But if it’s frustrating to the outside world, it’s even more frustrating for me. I understand where I should be and I understand that I haven’t met those expectations. That’s why I work harder and harder and harder every year, so I can meet and exceed those expectations.” (Bills’ YouTube) Steelers WR Calvin Austin talked about a mentality change for the offense under new OC Arthur Smith: “It’s not just, you know, we just saying it to sound good. We actually going out there and you can feel that we’re pushing on offense. We’re pushing everybody to be perfect.” (93.7 The Fan)