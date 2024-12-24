AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, George Pickens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was unsure how he completed the touchdown pass to WR Tee Higgins against the Browns.

“I was parallel,” Burrow said, via PFT. “I don’t know how I threw it, but that one was pretty cool.”

Browns

Browns WR Michael Woods was fined $5,317 for unnecessary roughness (facemask) in Week 15.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said TE David Njoku is dealing with a knee injury after Week 16. (Tony Grossi)

Stefanski is hopeful QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf) can start in Week 17 but if he's unable to go it would be Jameis Winston (shoulder) or Bailey Zappe. (Scott Petrak)

(calf) can start in Week 17 but if he’s unable to go it would be (shoulder) or . (Scott Petrak) Regarding WR Cedric Tillman, Stefanski said he’s still in concussion protocol despite missing four games. (Petrak)

Steelers

Steelers QB Russell Wilson said he hopes to remain in Pittsburgh beyond this season.

“Hopefully, I love it here,” Wilson said, via PFT. “It’s cool. Hopefully we’re going to win a Super Bowl.”

Steelers WR Calvin Austin was fined $6,173 for unnecessary roughness, and TE Darnell Washington was fined $6,760 for the same offense in Week 15.

Steelers WR George Pickens hasn't been cleared to play in Week 17 but feels good about his chances: "I feel good, but who make the decision is the coaches and the doctors. So just whatever they tell me to do I'm doing. Whenever you guys find out is when. I'll find out." (Brooke Pryor)

hasn’t been cleared to play in Week 17 but feels good about his chances: “I feel good, but who make the decision is the coaches and the doctors. So just whatever they tell me to do I’m doing. Brooke Pryor Pickens is expected to play against Kansas City, per Gerry Dulac.

Pittsburgh CB Donte Jackson plans to return against the Chiefs: “Just get out there, get ready to duke it out. That’s all.” (Pryor)