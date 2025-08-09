AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Isaiah Likely, Keaton Mitchell, Bengals, Ravens

The Bengals’ starting offense looked pretty good against the Eagles in their preseason opener, but QB Joe Burrow sees plenty of room for improvement before the start of the regular season.

“We got to be better,” Burrow said, via ESPN.com. “Too many procedural penalties, too many errors. Things like that are going to happen, but I think it just wasn’t clean enough across the board.”

“Today was average,” Burrow said of how he’s spinning the ball. “But overall, I’m happy with where I’m at. Next week I’d like to be a little better.”

Ravens

Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell has worked his way back from a torn ACL and looked pretty good in Thursday’s preseason game.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Mitchell “made a bunch of plays for us and got after it.”

Mitchell told reporters after the game that he’s feeling better and more confident at this point in his return.

“I feel good just coming back from strength and conditioning, OTAs, camp,” Mitchell said, via Pro Football Talk. “Feel a lot better, a lot more confident. So just being more confident in myself and trusting my knee — that it’s stronger, and it can do what I need it to do.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said the team believes TE Isaiah Likely‘s injury isn’t a long-term ordeal.

“We have a shot to get him back there right away, early. We’ll see,” Harbaugh said, via the NY Times. “That’s the good news. It was early in camp, and it’s not one of those major type of deals, but it’s something. It’s multiple weeks.”

Ravens TE Mark Andrews said that the tight end room has to be unselfish and everyone can contribute on a regular basis.

“At the end of the day, it has to be an unselfish group,” Andrews said. “That’s not to say that guys aren’t going to want the rock and to have their yards, have their carries or have their catches, and I think that’s a great thing. I think Coach ‘Monk’ talks about that a lot. And for us, it’s being unselfish, trusting the process and trusting No. 8. He makes incredible reads, incredible decisions, and it leads us to victories. When we do that, good things will happen. It’s about being there for him.”

Ravens HC Charlie Kolar is ready to step up if Likely misses any time.

“Big opportunity for Charlie,” Harbaugh said. “That’s what happens, and that’s the way football goes. Guys get their opportunities in various ways, and they need to work to be ready, and we have all the confidence in the world in Charlie.”