AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Joey Porter Jr., Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow was listed fourth on Jeremy Fowler‘s quarterback rankings, drawing praise from an anonymous NFL coordinator: “Best pocket movement in the league, accelerated vision best in the league. Not big or fast, slightly above-average arm, but the other stuff makes him go.”

was listed fourth on Jeremy Fowler‘s quarterback rankings, drawing praise from an anonymous NFL coordinator: “Best pocket movement in the league, accelerated vision best in the league. Not big or fast, slightly above-average arm, but the other stuff makes him go.” Burrow doesn’t play in a system. He is the system. He’s the whole thing. Such a quick decision-maker. The ball is out. That ball is OUT. It’s so frustrating. And when it isn’t out, he’s just waiting for a deep ball to develop. He’s got accuracy, arm strength — a winner.”

Jeremy Fowler had new Bengals DT Dexter Lawrence listed on his interior linemen rankings, with one NFC scout commenting on his move to Cincy: “I think he’ll be rejuvenated there. He wasn’t happy in New York. He’s got to keep his conditioning in check, but when he’s at his best, he’s next to impossible to block.”

Browns

Jeremy Fowler‘s list of top running backs included an honorable mention for RB Quinshon Judkins and a note from an AFC exec: “Runs incredibly hard, faster in the open field than you’d think. I think he’s going to have a big year.”

and a note from an AFC exec: “Runs incredibly hard, faster in the open field than you’d think. I think he’s going to have a big year.” Fowler compiled a list of tight ends, as well, that had TE Harold Fannin Jr. receive an honorable mention from an NFC executive: “His arrow is up. He’s a chess piece that can maneuver in space. He should be a 100-catch guy.”

Jr. receive an honorable mention from an NFC executive: “His arrow is up. He’s a chess piece that can maneuver in space. He should be a 100-catch guy.” ESPN ranked the top interior linemen in the league, and an AFC executive gave an honorable mention to OL Elgton Jenkins ahead of his first season in Cleveland: “I’m surprised he didn’t have much trade value. I know he’s had durability issues, but he’s a really quality player who can play all over the line.”

Steelers

Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. is heading into the final year of his rookie contract in 2026 after starting every game he’s appeared in over the last two seasons. Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo dove into the negotiations and admitted it’s a tricky situation because of where the cornerback market is. He brought up the 29-percent increase at the top of the cornerback market and mentioned Trent McDuffie‘s recent deal with the Rams at $31 million per year.

“If you look at the corner market, it’s really exploded in the last two years,” Fittipaldo said, via The North Shore Drive podcast. “Back in September of 2024, the Broncos signed Patrick Surtain II to a four-year, $96 million contract, so an average annual salary of $24 million per season. Since then, there’s been a 29-percent increase at the top of the market. Right now, Trent McDuffie from the Rams is making $31 million a season. … I think teams around the league, including the Seahawks and the Patriots, who have Christian Gonzalez, are having a hard time trying to figure out exactly where this market should be.”

Ultimately, Fittipaldo believes the Steelers want to keep Porter around, but he’s wary that they want to give him top-end market money like other corners have been getting.

“I think they wanna keep Joey Porter. I think they have to keep Joey Porter. Because they just don’t have many viable options behind him. But I don’t think they wanna approach the numbers that these other teams are signing these guys to. So I think that’s what makes it a really tricky negotiation.”