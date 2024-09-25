AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Justin Fields, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Bengals

The Bengals continued their disappointing start to the season with a home loss to the Commanders to fall to 0-3. Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow isn’t ready to panic and cites the upcoming divisional games as critical opportunities for them to get right back in the race.

“It’s an exciting opportunity, just like every season is,” Burrow said, via the team’s website. “There’s going to be some big games down the stretch that we’re going to have to step up for. We haven’t played any division opponents yet. The Steelers are 3-0, other teams are 1-2, we’re 0-3. We play all six of those games coming up. We’re by no means out of it. Playoffs and winning the division is the furthest thing from my mind. We have got to get better this week.”

Browns

Steelers

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply