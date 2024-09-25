AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Justin Fields, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals continued their disappointing start to the season with a home loss to the Commanders to fall to 0-3. Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow isn’t ready to panic and cites the upcoming divisional games as critical opportunities for them to get right back in the race.

“It’s an exciting opportunity, just like every season is,” Burrow said, via the team’s website. “There’s going to be some big games down the stretch that we’re going to have to step up for. We haven’t played any division opponents yet. The Steelers are 3-0, other teams are 1-2, we’re 0-3. We play all six of those games coming up. We’re by no means out of it. Playoffs and winning the division is the furthest thing from my mind. We have got to get better this week.”

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on DE Myles Garrett ‘s status: “Myles is battling every day. We feel he will continue to do that.” (Zac Jackson)

Stefanski also hasn't yet received updates on LT Jedrick Wills or OT James Hudson . (Jackson)

or OT . (Jackson) According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns hosted DE Elerson Smith for a workout on Tuesday.

