AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Kevin Stefanski, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow disagreed with reporters who asked if WR Ja’Marr Chase’s lack of practice time contributed to the team’s loss to New England on Sunday.

“No, I wouldn’t say that’s accurate,” Burrow said, via Pro Football Talk.

Browns

The Browns had a disappointing season opener where QB Deshaun Watson struggled and was under duress of Dallas’ pass rush almost every snap. Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski knows they need to protect their quarterback better going forward if they want any chance of success.

“Yeah, he got hit way too often,” Stefanski said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “We can’t let that happen to him. He fought like crazy, and listen, the football team fought like crazy to the end. But the bottom line is, we have to protect our quarterback better than that.”

Stefanski also addressed the 11 penalties, most of which were presnap offensive penalties that put them behind the sticks.

“Yeah, it’s disappointing. We’ll look at ways that we can fix that. We don’t practice that way, you can’t play that way because that’s just, again, it’s hard to win in this league. Don’t want to make it harder on yourself.”

Steelers

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt said he found a “golden nugget” during film study that allowed him to get a jump against the Falcons’ offensive line. However, he admitted that he “messed up” when being caught offsides on a huge play by Pittsburgh’s defense.

“That’s all I’ll say about it,” Watt said, via Pro Football Talk.