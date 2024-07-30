AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Najee Harris, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he’s excited to play in preseason games this year as he’s not had an opportunity to do so in years past.

“I think that’s the best way to go about it this year, we’ll try it out,” Burrow said, via Around The NFL. “I think in order for us to be our best in the beginning of the year I think we kind of need that. It’s something we wanted to do in years past but haven’t been able to. But I’m excited to get that done this year.”

Burrow added that there’s not a plan for exactly how much he will play in the preseason just quite yet.

“We haven’t really had those discussions yet,” Burrow said. “I imagine how we play in that preseason game when we’re in there will also play a part. I think there’s a lot of factors.”

Burrow is happy with the progress that he’s made but still believes he has a ways yet to go.

“I was happy with today,” he said. “Still feeling it out, still have some throws where it’s like, ‘Well what did that look like?’ Usually goes where I want it to but doesn’t spin the way I want it to. So, we’re still working through that. But I feel really good about where I’m at. I feel like I kind of figured something out toward the end of the practice there in individuals. So, looking forward to exploring that a little more.”

Browns

Zac Jackson of The Athletic went through some of the biggest trending topics through the first few days of the Browns’ training camp.

Jackson mentions the Browns are “operating almost exclusively out of spread looks” and using quick-game to the perimeter. He expects TE David Njoku to get “his full share of opportunities.”

to get “his full share of opportunities.” Jackson also noted both OTs Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin will be ready to return at some point in August.

and will be ready to return at some point in August. Regarding a veteran free agent addition, Jackson thinks TE and LB are the positions most likely to see an external change.

Steelers

Steelers RB Najee Harris admitted that he was disappointed when the team didn’t pick up his fifth-year option, but quickly moved past it and is focusing on having the best 2024 that he can.

“I was disappointed for a minute,” Harris said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “But it’s nothing really where me sitting around being disappointed for too long would do anything to help me out. I think it is what it is and you’ve got to keep it pushing. And knowing that, coming out here, doing what’s best for the team, and having a good year is what’s most important right now. So, yeah, I was for a minute — like a couple of days — but then it went past my mind so fast.”