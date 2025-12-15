AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Shedeur Sanders, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow clarified his recent comments after the team was eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

“My comments had nothing to do with Cincinnati,” Burrow said after the game, via ESPN. “My comments had everything to do with me and my mindset and football. I think this is one of the worst games that I’ve played. I’m honest with myself and my play, and I hold myself to a high standard, and today didn’t come close. Bad football teams do losing things, and if you want to compete for championships and be in the playoffs, then No. 1, your quarterback has to play better than I did today.”

Burrow told his teammates and coaches that he takes responsibility for the loss.

“I want everything on my plate. That’s the position I want to be in. I feel confident in all those guys in the locker room,” Burrow added. “I know how hard people work at it, and we have the right people. It starts with players playing better, and today it was me.”

Browns

Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr. believes that QB Shedeur Sanders can be the franchise quarterback in Cleveland and has already established a rapport with him as the team’s top receiver.

“All the work he put in, I definitely say if he just simply keeps being himself, especially on Sundays, then I definitely think so,” Fannin told The Chronicle-Telegram. “All the work he’s put in from rookie minicamp, the guy put a lot of time into it. So to see him do that, in my mind I’m thinking, yeah, he wants it.”

Dan Graziano of ESPN says that Browns HC Kevin Stefanski will be the coach of a team next season; it only remains to be seen if that team will be Cleveland.

Graziano reports that if Stefanski moved on, he would jump to the top of the list of potential candidates around the league, as he is considered to be well-liked and well-regarded

Also, the narrative remains that the franchise’s situation involving QB Deshaun Watson and the quarterback issues that followed are not Stefanski’s fault.

Graziano thinks that he can simply jump from the Browns' job to another head coaching position, similar to the way HC Andy Reid did from the Eagles to the Chiefs.

did from the Eagles to the Chiefs. Stefanski wouldn’t discuss whether he’s been given assurances about his job security beyond 2025. (Scott Petrak)

Stefanski was asked if Watson will be activated to the 53-man roster before next week, when he will revert to the PUP list: “Not my focus for right now. Very, very pleased with the progress Deshaun is making.” (Zac Jackson)

Steelers

Dan Graziano of ESPN says that Steelers OC Arthur Smith will likely interview for head coaching vacancies this offseason and still has a notable connection with the Titans, who will be in the market for a head coach.

will likely interview for head coaching vacancies this offseason and still has a notable connection with the Titans, who will be in the market for a head coach. Steelers LB T.J. Watt was fined $11,593 for a late hit.