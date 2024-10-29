AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor, Jameis Winston, Bengals, Browns

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow believes the team still has the opportunity to reach double-digit wins this season.

“We’ve done it before,” Burrow said, via PFT. “I know the players we’ve got in there. You’ve just got to treat it week by week. Any game is winnable. You’ve just got to go and do it.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor called OT Orlando Brown Jr. and WR Tee Higgins day to day with their injuries. (Jay Morrison)

Taylor doesn't envision the team making a splash at the trade deadline: "The team that we've got is the team that we're going to continue to coach and believe in these guys. Always let Duke (Tobin) and the front office deal with that stuff." (Ben Baby)

Browns

Browns G Joel Bitonio credited QB Jameis Winston for having an impressive start against Baltimore and joked about his unique communication within the huddle.

“He was very confident in the huddle. He was talking the whole time. Some of the stuff he was saying was a little bit out there, but he was ready to go,” Bitonio said, via Around The NFL. “Obviously, he threw the ball well — 300 yards, three touchdowns. The game-winner. He was a lot of energy. But he’s been like that since he’s been here, so it was expected.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said that while Winston had his share of mistakes, he overall played well.

“I thought he played well,” Stefanski said of Winston. “I thought the protection was outstanding all day. The guys really took the challenge of that, and I thought he got through his reads and guys got open. He made good decisions. Wasn’t perfect. He’s not going to play perfect. I’m not going to coach perfect. But I thought he played well.”

Browns

The Browns stunned the Ravens in Week 8 in QB Jameis Winston‘s first start of the season. Cleveland WR Cedric Tillman praised Winston’s consistency and understands the message he preaches even if it comes with humor.

“I’ve been saying it, Jameis has been the same guy week in and week out, no matter what his role on the team was,” Tillman said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “Jameis has been talking about when the opportunity comes, we all got to be locked in.”

“We just always got to listen to the message. Yeah, it can be a little funny, but the message of this team is important. He brings that energy.”